Bullet lodged near woman’s spine removed in Lucknow hospital after 35 years

In a complex surgery, doctors at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital on Saturday removed a bullet, which had been lodged near the spinal cord of a woman for 35 years, hospital authorities said. The bullet lodged near the woman’s spine was removed at Civil hospital in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The woman, a resident of Sikanderpur in Banthra, had been experiencing severe pain in the back for about a month. Family members took her to a nearby clinic, where the doctor gave her pain-killers. However, as the pain persisted, she was brought to the Civil hospital, they added.

According to consultant surgeon Dr RK Gautam, 53-year-old Rekha visited the Civil hospital OPD on Tuesday, complaining of severe back pain from the last one month. In an X-ray image, a bullet was spotted near her spinal cord.

Her family members told doctors that Rekha suffered an injury accidentally about 35 years ago, but they had no idea that it was a bullet injury as the wound healed after dressing.

She was admitted to Civil hospital on Friday. Dr RK Gautam, along with Dr Shishir, and others performed the surgery and removed the bullet following a 40-minute procedure on Saturday.

“Rekha is currently recuperating in the female surgical ward. She will be discharged within two or three days,” Dr Gautam said.

“It is surprising that the bullet did not harm the woman, as the spinal cord is one of the most sensitive body parts,” he added.