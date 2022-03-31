Bundelkhand univ, CSJMU, Kanpur mass com depts ink MoU
Now students of journalism department of Bundelkhand University will also be able to study in the journalism department of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur. Reason: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Bhaskar Institute of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bundelkhand University, and department of journalism and mass communication of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University. The MoU signing ceremony took place in a hybrid mode on March 30 (Wednesday).
“From time to time, teachers from here will go there to teach. Moreover, it has been agreed to start common programmes between the two universities in seminars, research and media related activities,” said vice chancellor, CSJMU Kanpur, prof Vinay Kumar Pathak.
“The expansion of knowledge to the last person of the society can be further improved by using technology. Opportunities should be created for dissemination of knowledge. It will be good for the betterment of the society and the nation as a whole,” he added. Following the inking of the MoU, both the institutions can share their study and research work. Faculty can also jointly extend the programmes in both the institutions ranging from studies to projects.
The MoU also drafts academic meetings conjoined with shared research work, seminars, short term courses. Research and academic courses, publications and information as well as technical collaboration between the two institutions will now be preferred. “Together, both the institutions will work to accelerate credit and non-credit courses. Both the institutions can also prepare a strategy together on any contemporary topic,” prof Pathak said.
Vice chancellor, Bundelkhand University, prof Mukesh Kumar Pandey said, “After this MoU, both the universities will be able to take advantage of the facilities available in the institutes under the student study tours.”
-
Maha hikes ready reckoner rates across state
PUNE The Maharashtra government has announced an average hike of 5% in the ready reckoner rates for properties across the state. As per the revised ready reckoner rates, the highest increase will be in the Thane municipal limits at an average of 9.48%, Pune city at 6.12%, and Greater Mumbai at 2.34%. The revised rates will come into effect from Friday, April 1, for the financial year 2022-23.
-
Pune district collector bats for stricter implementation of helmet rule
PUNE Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday issued an order for the stricter implementation of the helmet rule. Whereas in 2021, the Pune police traffic department collected ₹90 crore in fines from 18 lakh helmet-less riders.
-
State lifts curbs, but authorities had already stopped taking action in Pune
The Maharashtra government on Thursday withdrew all restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Pune and have made masks optional. However, even before the decision was announced, the authorities had stopped taking action against violators. In March, Pune Municipal Corporation had not registered a single complaint against violators. Health minister, Rajesh Tope added that wearing masks would be voluntary. Assistant health chief at the PMC health department, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said that no fines were collected in March.
-
AIIMS student accuses seniors of harassing him
A first-year student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday accused his seniors of ragging and harassing him for allegedly wearing a cap instead of a turban before he went missing from the campus, prompting the institute to file a police complaint to trace his whereabouts. No complaint was filed with the district police or the college management by the student or his parents on Thursday.
-
Centre tightens rules for surrender of environmental clearances
Mumbai: In a first, the union environment ministry has laid down a standard operating procedure for project proponents hoping to surrender environmental clearances for projects that failed to take off. The procedure was laid down in an office memorandum (OM) dated March 28, a copy of which has been seen by the Hindustan Times.
