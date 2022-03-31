Bundelkhand univ, CSJMU, Kanpur mass com depts ink MoU

Now students of journalism department of Bundelkhand University will also be able to study in the journalism department of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur. Reason: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Bhaskar Institute of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bundelkhand University, and department of journalism and mass communication of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University. The MoU signing ceremony took place in a hybrid mode on March 30 (Wednesday).

“From time to time, teachers from here will go there to teach. Moreover, it has been agreed to start common programmes between the two universities in seminars, research and media related activities,” said vice chancellor, CSJMU Kanpur, prof Vinay Kumar Pathak.

“The expansion of knowledge to the last person of the society can be further improved by using technology. Opportunities should be created for dissemination of knowledge. It will be good for the betterment of the society and the nation as a whole,” he added. Following the inking of the MoU, both the institutions can share their study and research work. Faculty can also jointly extend the programmes in both the institutions ranging from studies to projects.

The MoU also drafts academic meetings conjoined with shared research work, seminars, short term courses. Research and academic courses, publications and information as well as technical collaboration between the two institutions will now be preferred. “Together, both the institutions will work to accelerate credit and non-credit courses. Both the institutions can also prepare a strategy together on any contemporary topic,” prof Pathak said.

Vice chancellor, Bundelkhand University, prof Mukesh Kumar Pandey said, “After this MoU, both the universities will be able to take advantage of the facilities available in the institutes under the student study tours.”