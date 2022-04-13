By 2025, UP to be TB-free: Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak
The Uttar Pradesh government has set a deadline for eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 and malaria by 2030, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Wednesday.
Pathak, who is also the health minister, said the government would run ‘Dastak’ campaign from April 15 to 30.
“The campaign is aimed at checking outbreak of diseases like JE, dengue and chikangunya, and for this an inter-departmental coordination approach is being resorted to,” he said.
The deputy CM said as part of ‘Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission,’ all prescriptions of the patients would be maintained in a portal.
“This is part of our efforts to ensure that people turning up frequently at government hospitals don’t need to carry ‘patient history’ each time they visit hospitals,” he said adding that all lawmakers and ministers have been requested to adopt a TB patient.
“From MPs, MLAs and ministers to my journalist friends, I seek the support of all in eradicating TB. With this support, we intend to ensure that UP becomes TB-free by 2025,” he said.
UP governor Anandiben Patel was the first leader to adopt a TB patient and on her cue her staff at Raj Bhawan adopted patients. Some BJP lawmakers and ministers have also adopted TB patients.
Pathak, whose role during the second Covid surge was much appreciated, said UP has set up integrated covid command centres in all districts. “So far, nearly 11 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the state. At present the positivity rate in the state is very low with active cases below 300,” he said.
He also said that so far 30.5 crore anti-Covid doses have been administered in the state, the highest across the country. UP has 559 oxygen generation plants now, he said.
Pathak said so far 1.80 crore Ayushman cards have been distributed and free treatment facility is also being provided to masons and labourers enrolled with the labour department’s Board of Construction.
-
EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects
A European Investment Bank delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities. The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time.
-
After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites
Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.
-
UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy
Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, on Wednesday. Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday. In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute.
-
Non-BJP parties to seek paper ballot in place of EVMs: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has claimed that opposition political parties were coming together to initiate a campaign against use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was using EVMs to “steal votes”. Nath said that no developed country including USA, Japan and European countries use EVMs. Nath said they have completed research to strengthen the case against the BJP for stealing votes from EVM.
-
Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut
A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, on Wednesday. SP, rural, Keshav Mishra further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics