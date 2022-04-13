By 2025, UP to be TB-free: Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a deadline for eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 and malaria by 2030, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Wednesday.

Pathak, who is also the health minister, said the government would run ‘Dastak’ campaign from April 15 to 30.

“The campaign is aimed at checking outbreak of diseases like JE, dengue and chikangunya, and for this an inter-departmental coordination approach is being resorted to,” he said.

The deputy CM said as part of ‘Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission,’ all prescriptions of the patients would be maintained in a portal.

“This is part of our efforts to ensure that people turning up frequently at government hospitals don’t need to carry ‘patient history’ each time they visit hospitals,” he said adding that all lawmakers and ministers have been requested to adopt a TB patient.

“From MPs, MLAs and ministers to my journalist friends, I seek the support of all in eradicating TB. With this support, we intend to ensure that UP becomes TB-free by 2025,” he said.

UP governor Anandiben Patel was the first leader to adopt a TB patient and on her cue her staff at Raj Bhawan adopted patients. Some BJP lawmakers and ministers have also adopted TB patients.

Pathak, whose role during the second Covid surge was much appreciated, said UP has set up integrated covid command centres in all districts. “So far, nearly 11 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the state. At present the positivity rate in the state is very low with active cases below 300,” he said.

He also said that so far 30.5 crore anti-Covid doses have been administered in the state, the highest across the country. UP has 559 oxygen generation plants now, he said.

Pathak said so far 1.80 crore Ayushman cards have been distributed and free treatment facility is also being provided to masons and labourers enrolled with the labour department’s Board of Construction.