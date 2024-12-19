CAG audit report points out anomalies in Yeida’s working

LUCKNOW Major anomalies have been pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in the working of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida). The audit report found lapses in the policies and procedures adopted by the Yeida for planning, acquisition of land, development of land and construction of properties. (Pic for representation)

The performance audit report, which covers the period 2005-06 and 2020-21, focuses on policies and procedures adopted by the Yeida for land acquisition, development and construction and allotment of properties. It also pointed out shortcomings in preparation of master plans, pricing of properties and internal control mechanisms.

The report is tabled in the Vidhan Sabha in the backdrop of two controversial orders issued by the former chairman of Yeida, related to the cancellation of lease deeds of two industrial plots, set aside by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.

The audit report found lapses in the policies and procedures adopted by the Yeida for planning, acquisition of land, development of land and construction of properties.

Among the most glaring lapses, the CAG’s audit report pointed out that the development activities of the Yeida were not in conformity with the Regional Plan 2021 and violate the National Capital Regional Planning Board Act, 1985.

Anomalies pointed out in report

*Development activities not in conformity with Regional Plan 2021

*Master Development plan not approved by NCRPB

*Delays in land acquisition despite invoking urgency clause

*Blockade of funds due to unwarranted purchase of land

*Standard pricing policy not followed

*Pricing of properties

*Allotment of properties

*Discretionary allotment of plots on the basis of interviews

*Absence of standard working manuals/guidelines