'Can't display list of top 10 criminals in public for surveillance purpose': HC
- Uttar Pradesh DGP directed to remove names of top 10 criminals from flysheet board of all police stations in the state.
The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) to forthwith remove the names/identities of top-10 criminals, along with their criminal antecedents, from the flysheet board from all the police stations in the state as the same is violative of Article 21 of the Constitution.
The court, however, held that there is nothing wrong in preparing a list of top criminals in a district for surveillance.
The court directed the Director-General of Police to ensure that a circular in the light of the judgment is sent to all the police heads of the districts to ensure strict compliance with the order.
The court held that the action of police officers in disclosing the identity of criminals in police stations in the public gaze is absolutely unwarranted and uncalled for as well as violative of Article 21 of the Constitution.
The bench comprising Justices Pankaj Naqvi and Justice Vivek Agarwal passed the order while allowing three petitions filed by Jeeshan alias Jaanu, Balveer Singh Yadav and Doodh Nath Yadav.
Also read: ‘Have full confidence’ - PM Netanyahu messages PM Modi after blast near embassy
However, the court said that the benefit of the judgment will not be given to any “claimed offenders and fugitives in law”.
The three petitioners were aggrieved by the publication of their names in the list of top 10 criminals displayed at various police stations in the districts of Prayagraj and Kanpur Nagar.
“In the above backdrop, it is apparent that neither socially nor politically it is desirable to curtail human dignity, which is infringed when the names of accused persons are displayed on the flysheet board of the police station concerned or anywhere else without there being any proclamation issued against them under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Thus, this practice of putting the names on the flysheet board is derogatory to the concept of human dignity and privacy,” the court stated.
The court held that there was nothing wrong in selecting top 10 criminals in a district for surveillance and observed, “The circular of DG, Police, UP dated 6.7.2020, envisaging a criteria to select top-10 criminals in a district and each police station is in exercise of power to maintain surveillance, to which no illegality could be attached. I also hold the circular dated 6.7.2020 to be lawful and valid. However, there is nothing in the circular which enables the police to disclose the identity of an accused and his criminal antecedents in public gaze.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can't display list of top 10 criminals in public for surveillance purpose': HC
- Uttar Pradesh DGP directed to remove names of top 10 criminals from flysheet board of all police stations in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow: First to use ultraviolet rays to disinfect metro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Big disappointment': Mayawati on President's address to farmers
- The BSP boycotted President Kovind's address to joint session of Parliament, expressed solidarity with agitating peasants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh reports 216 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fatalities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP’s tableau adjudged best at Republic Day parade in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
66.41% health workers get Covid-19 vaccine shots in 3rd round in UP
- 173 cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported from across the state, where vaccination drive was conducted from 9am to 5pm, said officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to cover 4.80 lakh health workers in 3rd and 4th round of Covid vaccination
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for the completion of healthcare workers’ vaccination on schedule.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird Flu: Over 7,100 birds culled in UP’s biggest-ever operation since 2013
- In two previous culling operation this year in Uttar Pradesh, some poultry birds were killed in Sherpur area in Pilibhit district and wild birds were culled in Kanpur zoo earlier this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi reconnects with Amethi, plans public meeting next month
- Priyanka said the Congress party’s first priority was to rebuild and strengthen the party organization in the constituency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM Adityanath says plans afoot to make Ayodhya major tourist centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fissures in BKU Bhanu over withdrawal from farmers protest, leaders defy call S
- A senior farmer leader of the group, Chaudhary Diwakar Singh said he was shocked by the decision to suspend the movement taken by the group’s chief and has therefore convened an emergency meeting of the organization's office bearers in the area on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi
- I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of turning resentment of farmers into anger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 UP scribes booked for ‘public mischief’ over a government event involving kids
- The function in question was held to mark the UP foundation day and was attended by state minister for technology, other public representatives and the district administration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Republic Day, time capsule buried to mark 100 years of AMU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox