Car stunt for Instagram reel lands two Lucknow men in jail

A deadly car stunt for Instagram reels went awry for two men when the video went viral on social media, drawing criticism from netizens as well as police action. Gomti Nagar police on Friday arrested two Lucknow men and booked them under section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, police on Friday arrested two Lucknow men for staging car stunt. (HT Photo)

“The duo’s video, which went viral on social media, were identified as Ali Naved, 18, a Nazirabad resident, and Rajendra Kumar, 34, a Malihabad resident. Police also seized two cars used during the stunt,” said station house officer Gomti Nagar, Deepak Kumar Pandey.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the police, a case regarding this was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way), 336 (endanger human life) of the IPC.

In the viral video on social media, the men can be seen risking their lives and doing deadly stunts. Reportedly, the viral video is said to be of Shaheed Path and Janeshwar Park Road, including Gomti Nagar extension of Lucknow. In this video, a few men in two separate cars were seen driving at high speed while peeping out of the window and the car’s roof and raising and overtaking each other.

The car was driven by the youth in several areas. In the video backdrop, Ekana stadium was seen on Shaheed Path. However, police spotted the video from Lohia path. “The challan of the accused was issued to the court in the case,” said police.