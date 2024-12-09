Cardiologists’ meet in Lucknow ends with talks on heart disease symptoms, treatment

Several eminent cardiologists from India and abroad expressed their views on causes of heart failure besides shedding light on technological advancement in cardiac medicine on the last day of four-day 76th annual conference of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Sunday. Dr PC Rath, president, Cardiological Society of India, speaking on the concluding day of the 76th annual CSI conference in Lucknow on December 9. (HT photo)

Dr Rakesh Yadav from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, spoke of the impact of obesity on heart health. “One in three individuals globally is suffering from obesity. In modern times, obesity is spreading rapidly due to sedentary lifestyles…Anyone with a body mass index of over 27 (the ideal BMI for young adults and middle-aged people in considered to be 24.9) ) needs to be cautious,” he said.

Dr Yadav noted that obesity is directly responsible for heart attacks, elevated cholesterol and diabetes.

Chief organiser of the conference, Dr Satyendra Tiwari, professor of cardiology at SGPGIMS, said, “Several new techniques of treatment and diagnosis have been discussed over the four days. This exchange of technology and ideas can only help improve the standard of cardiac treatment and care in the state and country.”

Others spoke about the role of MRI and CT scans in diagnosing heart diseases, latest practices in angioplasty, daily practices to avoid heart diseases later in life, prevention of cardiovascular diseases, and other such subjects.

Nearly 15 sessions and lectures drew doctors, experts and medical students to the conference on the final day of the conference.

Organised by the CSI in association with the SGPGIMS, the event featured panel discussions, keynote addresses and practical workshop sessions.

At the valedictory ceremony, office bearers of the UP chapter of the CSI as well as organising committee members from SGPGIMS were also present.