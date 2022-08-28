Carving Ganpati, the green way!
With Ganesh Chaturthi only days away, many in Lucknow have adopted environment-friendly measures to celebrate the birth of the God of prosperity and wisdom. As a responsible citizen, they are making and buying eco-friendly idols for the festival that falls on August 31 this year.
Pankaj Gupta has been sculpting such idols of Lord Ganesha at his studio for the last five years, and celebrating the fete for the past three years.
“The idols that I make are without any wires, chemicals or colours. I source special mud from Maharashtra, and the idols dissolve within minutes of visarjan. I place seeds in the idols, which become plants. While I encourage my friends and others to buy eco-friendly idols, I also encourage my students to make and promote them,” he says. Gupta has also conducted a few workshops for people of all ages to advocate the need to switch to eco-friendly Ganpati.
Vibhakar Saxena, a Lucknowite and a Bachelor of Design student at The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Dehradun, says he has been sculpting eco-friendly Ganpati idols for years, a process that has made him more devotional. “Earlier we used to buy idols from the market. But then I thought of putting my craft to use, which made me connect more with the deity. I use raw pottery clay, brown paper carboard, wooden sticks, water colour and velvet paper. Since automobile is my area of interest, I brought Lord Ganesha home in a jeep.”
Photojournalist Nalini Bharti, who is celebrating the annual festival for the 15th time, has transformed the way she performs the rituals. “It used to be a very sad affair to say goodbye to Bappa during visarjan, a ritual that also pollutes water bodies. So, for the last five years we have performed sthapna of our metallic Ganpati idol at the singhasan. On the day of visarjan, we give Bappa a holy bath and place the idol back in the temple,” she tells.
Uday Raj Maurya, an artiste at Lalit Kala Academy Regional Centre, has sculpted an idol of Ganpati playing flute. “It’s a three-feet tall idol made out of clay and plaster of paris with fiber inside. As an artiste I was always inspired to make one. Next, I will attempt another idol that is completely eco-friendly,” he says.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
