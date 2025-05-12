Case lodged after ‘Taj under Pak attack’ video surfaces

Clarifying that a video purportedly showing the Taj Mahal on fire after attack by Pakistan that went viral on social media on Sunday night was fake and it was generated using AI, the Agra police on Monday registered a case in this regard. Agra police clarified that no such incident has happened and the video going viral is fake. (For Representation)

“A case has been registered at cyber police station of Agra against unidentified accused and efforts are on to trace the origin and those involved in spreading such fake videos,” said assistant commissioner of police, Agra police commissionerate, Vinayak Bhosle.

“The case has been under section 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66 of the Information Technology Act (computer related offences),” he added.

“Agra Police clarify that no such incident has happened in Agra and the video going viral is fake and seemingly generated through artificial intelligence by those to be traced. Users posting and forwarding this fake video will face action,” stated Agra police in its statement at its media cell group.

In-charge, cyber police station Agra, Samay Singh confirmed that FIR has been lodged and further probe is in progress.