Case registered against RLD gen secy for MCC violation

A case for the violation of the model code of conduct has been registered against three persons, including the national general secretary of RLD at Binauli police station in Baghpat district on Wednesday. RLD's national general secretary was invited to the function as the chief guest, hence his name was also included in the case.

SHO of Binsuli police station, MP Singh, said that the case was registered under sections 188 and 171(b) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as section 123 of the Public Representative Act, against Sukhbeer Singh Gathina, national general secretary of RLD, Brijmohan Sharma, principal of Sri Dadu Balram Sanskrit College in village Gwalikhera, and one more person, based on the complaint of area lekhpal Upendra Kumar.

Upendra received a complaint alleging that mobile phones were distributed among students of the Sanskrit college on March 18, following the declaration of the Lok Sabha election. Upon visiting the college to investigate the complaint, he found the allegation to be true, despite the college management’s attempt to mislead him by claiming that the distribution occurred on March 16. However, they could not provide evidence to support their claim.

