Caste census decision historic, will reshape policy making: Anupriya

Union minister of state and Apna Dal (Soneylal) chief Anupriya Patel on Friday said the Centre decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census as a major chunk was deprived of the benefits of various schemes due to social and financial discrepancies in the country. Union minister of state and Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel during a meeting of her party in Lucknow on May 2. (Sourced)

“Caste census will reveal where exactly government’s intervention is required. Fresh data will be out and better policy formation will be there. The government’s intervention will target areas where they are required the most,” said Patel, who was in state capital to chair a meeting of her party.

“India has count for SC and ST but a major share of population is OBC. Thousands of backward castes living in the country had one thing in mind and that is, ‘what is our exact number.’ This number should be with government. Policies and programmes made in India since Independence were based on old data. In this perspective, fresh data becomes significant,” she added.

Terming Centre’s decision on the caste census historic, the Union MoS for health and family welfare said her party had been demanding it for long. Criticising the opposition on the issue. Patel said: “Opposition is claiming credit for the decision. They are the same parties and alliances who got power but backtracked from getting caste-based census done.”

“Congress and UPA too got a chance to run the country. The NDA has done what the UPA could not do. Now, they are claiming credit for the decision,” she added. The Union minister said her party is raising the issue of a separate OBC ministry and the dream will be fulfilled for sure.

“Out job is not over until the suppressed class of the society gets its share in all pillars of democracy. It is not a small target. When target is big, struggle too becomes big,” she said.