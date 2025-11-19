A court here has sentenced two men to 10 days of imprisonment after they were caught recording court proceedings on their mobile phones. Caught filming in courtroom, two men jailed for 10 days

Additional district judge (POCSO) Shivani Singh, who found the two guilty under Section 23 (4) r/w Section 18 of the POCSO Act, also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on each. In case of non-payment, the two will face an additional five days in jail.

According to government prosecutor Satish Baliyan, the court had on Monday scheduled a hearing in a case registered under IPC sections 308 (culpable homicide) and others against one Naseebuddin .

Representing him in court were his son Mohammad Anas and Saharanpur resident Naved. During a hearing in another case registered under the POCSO Act, both men allegedly began filming the judicial action with their mobile phones, which is strictly prohibited within court premises.

Court moharir (scribe) Akshay Khewal caught the duo in the act and intervened. He detained them and informed the judge. A subsequent examination of their phones revealed six videos of the courtroom proceedings.

Taking serious note of the violation and terming it a breach of courtroom protocol and judicial dignity, the court convicted both men. Judge Singh sentenced them to 10 days of simple imprisonment and imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1,000 each.

Court officials stated that the punishment serves as a clear warning against any attempt to record or disrupt judicial proceedings, emphasising the sanctity and confidentiality required within courtrooms.