Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Caught on camera | Leopard enters Ghaziabad court, leaves several injured

Caught on camera | Leopard enters Ghaziabad court, leaves several injured

lucknow news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 06:14 PM IST

The leopard turned violent when it noticed the ruckus and hurt two people - a cobbler mending shoes on the court grounds and another person.

Screengrab from the video.
Screengrab from the video.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

There was panic inside the premises of a court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after a leopard strayed inside the compound. Several people were injured. Videos showed people who were attacked by the wild cat being taken away. In another video, the leopard can be seen behind a metal barrier inside the courtroom and staring at people.

One person at the court told a media house the leopard entered the court causing panic and uproar throughout the building. The leopard turned violent when it noticed the ruckus and hurt two people - a cobbler mending shoes on the court grounds and another person.

On receiving information, a team from the forest department reached the court to rescue the leopard. It is not clear whether the video is of the leopard being trapped after the attack or of the big cat still roaming free at the court complex.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
uttar pradesh lucknow leopard + 1 more
uttar pradesh lucknow leopard
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out