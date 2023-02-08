Caught on camera | Leopard enters Ghaziabad court, leaves several injured

There was panic inside the premises of a court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after a leopard strayed inside the compound. Several people were injured. Videos showed people who were attacked by the wild cat being taken away. In another video, the leopard can be seen behind a metal barrier inside the courtroom and staring at people.

One person at the court told a media house the leopard entered the court causing panic and uproar throughout the building. The leopard turned violent when it noticed the ruckus and hurt two people - a cobbler mending shoes on the court grounds and another person.

On receiving information, a team from the forest department reached the court to rescue the leopard. It is not clear whether the video is of the leopard being trapped after the attack or of the big cat still roaming free at the court complex.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON