CBI case against Knp firm for defrauding PNB of 31.6cr

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against a Kanpur-based private firm and its directors on Tuesday, for defrauding the Punjab National Bank in Kanpur of ₹31.60 crore. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The accused have been charged with cheating, forgery, using forged documents as genuine, falsification of accounts and criminal misconduct by unknown public servants, confirmed senior CBI officials.

The officials said that PNB chief manager Durgesh Kumar Tiwari submitted a written complaint against M/s Frost Infrastructure and Energy Limited, with its registered office at Birhana Road, Kanpur, promoter cum director of the firm, Uday Jayant Desai; Sunil Verma, Anoop Kumar Wadhera, other unknown persons and unknown public servants in this connection on November 11.

They said the complainant alleged that the accused persons defrauded the bank, thereby causing wrongful loss to PNB, Kanpur, between 2012 and 2018.

They said the complaint discloses commission of cognizable offences by the accused persons, hence, a regular case is registered for offences under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 for cheating, 467 for forging documents to claim ownership of any property, 468 for using forged documents for cheating, 471 for using forged documents as genuine, 477A for bank account falsification. They said the case is entrusted to Ankur Tripathi, inspector of police, CBI, ACB, Lucknow, for investigation.