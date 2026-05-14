CBSE Class 12: From amputation to pleural effusion, they fought odds to come up trumps

Life posed challenges, but they fought back with remarkable resilience. When the CBSE Class 12 results were declared on Wednesday, several students stood out not just for their scores but for overcoming severe physical, emotional and financial hardships while continuing their studies. Kumar Gaurav, a PCB student of Army Public School, SP Marg, who scored 83.8%, has been living with a rare form of cerebral palsy since birth. (Sourced)

Amputated arm but determination to excel

Aarav Arora, a humanities student of DPS (Gomti Nagar) who secured 84%, met with a near-fatal accident nearly three months before the examinations when a friend driving the car allegedly lost control and crashed into a wall at high speed.

“We were rushed to hospital after I lost a lot of blood. I have had an immune disorder since birth, which leads to low immunity, delayed recovery and frequent illnesses. X-rays revealed multiple fractures and my left arm was completely crushed. Doctors initially informed my parents that a portion of the arm would have to be amputated, but later, after the nerves stopped functioning, the arm had to be amputated completely,” said Arora.

He said coping with the trauma was difficult, but support from his parents and teachers helped him continue.

“I had a pumping machine attached to my arm until the examinations. I was told I could avail facilities such as a scribe or extra time, but I refused. I was already going through a lot and did not want to stand out further,” he added.

Battling rare cerebral palsy with ‘never give up’ spirit

Kumar Gaurav, a PCB student of Army Public School, SP Marg, who scored 83.8%, has been living with a rare form of cerebral palsy since birth.

“Usually, cerebral palsy affects both physical and mental abilities, but in my case only my limbs are affected while my cognitive abilities remain normal. However, the condition has worsened over the years,” he said.

Gaurav said that he initially walked with crutches as a child, but is now wheelchair-bound due to the progression of the condition.

“My parents and teachers always encouraged me to never give up. The biggest challenge is writing for long durations as it causes severe pain in my hands, forcing me to take breaks frequently,” he said.

He added that his worsening health over the last two years caused frequent body aches and forced him to miss classes. Gaurav was granted an additional hour during examinations due to his condition.

Braving dizziness while battling MDR-TB

Avanee Sharma, a student of Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial School, secured 83% in the PCB stream despite being diagnosed with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) of the spine in May 2025.

“I visited a doctor after I found it difficult to bend properly. Several tests later, I was diagnosed with MDR-TB. The heavy medication caused dizziness throughout the day and made it difficult for me to sit for long hours,” said Sharma.

She was admitted to hospital for nearly a fortnight in September.

“My school supported me with notes, online classes and important questions. My teachers constantly motivated me throughout the process,” she added.

Typhoid, pneumonia and pleural effusion couldn’t keep him down

Nitish Gautam, a student of Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial School who secured 94.6% in PCM stream, was diagnosed with typhoid and pneumonia simultaneously. “I underwent treatment for six months causing intense fatigue. The problem got triggered in June last year but intensified again in January this year due to a cold when I was diagnosed with pleural effusion causing fluid collection in lungs. I had chest pain and problems sitting down in January but I always believed in myself and God,” said Gautam.

Lost father to heart attack, now dreams of becoming cardiologist

Neelu, a student of Study Hall who secured 94% in PCB stream, lost her father to a heart attack a few years ago and was raised by her mother, who works as a domestic help.

“I lost my father to a heart attack and there was no one to support us. I want to become a cardiologist one day and fulfil my mother’s dream,” she said.

Neelu began her education at Prerna Girls School, a unit of the Study Hall Educational Foundation (SHEF). Her academic performance later earned her a scholarship to Study Hall in Class 11, where she continued her education while preparing for NEET.

She has also been selected for the Vahani Scholarship and is among only 50 students chosen from across India.