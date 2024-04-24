 CBSE ex-secy appointed CEO & secy of CISCE - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
CBSE ex-secy appointed CEO & secy of CISCE

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 24, 2024 07:22 PM IST

The announcement was made through a letter by the CISCE chairman G Immanuel to all heads of CISCE-affiliated schools across India

Dr Joseph Emmanuel has been appointed as the chief executive and secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) with effect from May 1, 2024. The announcement was made through a letter by the CISCE chairman G Immanuel to all heads of CISCE-affiliated schools across India.

Dr Joseph Emmanuel (Sourced)
Dr Joseph Emmanuel (Sourced)

Joseph Emmanuel, the CBSE director of academics and former CBSE secretary, replaced Gerry Arathoon, former chief executive and secretary of the CISCE, who retired in September last year after 21 years at the council. Gerry Arathoon held the post since 2012. Joseph has over 30 years of experience in the field of education and has led implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in CBSE schools across India.

“It’s an honour and opportunity to serve the student community in the country and take the Indian education system to a new level. I look forward to working with the CISCE school, teachers and students,” said Joseph, while talking over the phone from Kerala.

