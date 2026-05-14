CBSE transforms Class 12 evaluation with on-screen marking system

In a shift from traditional evaluation methods, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has digitised Class 12 assessment through on-screen marking (OSM), evaluating 98.6 lakh answer books without printing or physically moving exam papers to evaluation centres. Representational image (Sourced)

The system represents what the board claims is its largest-scale digital assessment initiative to date, marking a departure from decades of conventional evaluation practices.

“This landmark initiative reflects CBSE’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and student-centric reforms under the National Education Policy,” the board said in a statement.

Under the OSM methodology, examiners can assess papers from schools affiliated with CBSE across the country or abroad without transporting answer books to physical evaluation centres. The process eliminates totalling, posting, and uploading errors by ensuring every answer receives assessment according to the marking scheme.

By reducing human intervention, the system minimises manual handling that typically leads to calculation mistakes. “Evaluators award marks only as per the marking scheme, assuring objective assessments,” the board stated.

Teachers have responded positively to the shift. Educators note that the digital process eliminates human errors in calculations, ensuring every student’s performance is reflected correctly. Many examiners appreciate that the system leaves no scope for oversight, making evaluation more accountable.

“OSM reduces manual workload, allowing teachers to focus more on academic quality rather than clerical tasks,” the board noted. Initial training, provided by CBSE, enabled educators to quickly adapt to the interface; teachers found the system user-friendly.

The paperless approach also aligns with sustainable practices. Educators believe the system reassures students and parents that results are processed with precision and fairness.

CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates Class 12 students

“Heartiest congratulations to all the students who have passed the 12th class examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), to their parents, to their teachers. This success of yours is the fruit of your tireless hard work, unwavering discipline,” Adityanath wrote on X.

“May all of you students continue to achieve success in life with the same dedication and commitment; may your future be bright. This is the prayer to Mother Saraswati,” he added.