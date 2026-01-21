CCTV, swift action rescue infant kidnapped from Nandan Kanan Express; three arrested

What began as an ordinary train journey quickly spiralled into terror for a young mother. After being offered food laced with an intoxicant, she slipped into unconsciousness — and woke up only to find her 10-month-old baby gone. What followed was a swift, CCTV-led operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) that cut across districts, exposed a child-selling racket, and ended with the infant being safely reunited with the mother. Three accused, including a woman, was arrested. (For representation)

According to the GRP, the woman had boarded the Nandan Kanan Express at Aligarh railway station on the night of January 15 along with her infant. Around 1 pm, a co-passenger seated in front of her allegedly offered her food mixed with some intoxicant. After she lost consciousness, the accused kidnapped the child and fled.

After the woman regained her senses, a zero FIR was registered at Mirzapur GRP. The case was subsequently registered under sections 123 and 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons, and the investigation was transferred to Etawah GRP.

Addressing the media in Agra, SP (railways) Anil Kumar Jha said four teams were constituted to trace the child and identify those involved. Investigators scanned footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras across railway stations and surrounding areas.

Based on CCTV footage from Aligarh railway station, police identified the prime accused as Sonu Singh, 28, a resident of Bulandshahr. A joint team of Aligarh and Etawah GRP tracked him to Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, where he was arrested while attempting to flee on spotting the police.

During interrogation, Sonu Singh disclosed that the infant had been sold for ₹3.5 lakh to Ashok Kumar and his wife. The couple was subsequently arrested, and the child was recovered from their possession, the SP said.

The rescued child was medically examined and later handed back to the mother. SP Jha announced a reward of ₹25,000 for the police team involved in the successful rescue and arrests.