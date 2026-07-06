Big Tech Has Suddenly Flipped on the AI Jobs Wipeout Scenario

A year ago, the message from many business leaders was that AI was going to wipe out jobs. For the past month or so, tech CEOs have been striking a more optimistic tone. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently said the industry has ’underestimated how much we’re going to be able to keep people at the center of everything.’

In late May, OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman—who has long predicted that AI will lead to seismic shifts in the workforce—said during a conference, “We’ve been roughly right on technological predictions and pretty wrong on the social and economic implications.”

Soon after, he told CNBC, “Our industry underestimated how much we’re going to be able to keep people at the center of everything.”

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who warned in May 2025 that artificial intelligence could eliminate half of entry-level jobs, a year later highlighted more positive scenarios for AI-adopting businesses: “They can do the same thing with less resources, and that leads to things like layoffs, or they can do more with the same amount of resources. But that requires creativity.”

In a June essay, the executive wrote that in giving warnings of job displacement, he wanted policymakers and the private sector to have the best chance at adapting—he wasn’t trying to be a “prophet of doom.” (He also wrote that the possibility of “enduring job loss” remains.)

Is the sunnier outlook a move to win back customers and the public who are souring on AI’s world-upending promise? Or is the role of AI in the workplace now just better understood?

Some comments about AI’s potential to create jobs are coming amid layoffs intended to funnel more money to AI spending. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said in an interview with Complex that if businesses focus on making people more productive at a faster rate than automation, “in theory there should be more jobs in the future, not less.” In May, the company started laying off 8,000 workers, flattening teams.

In February, Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy spoke of AI’s job-creating potential in an interview on CNBC. A year ago, he announced that the company would reduce head count in the coming years because of AI. Amazon has said the subsequent layoffs of 16,000 workers weren’t related to AI adoption, but to the continuing effort to reduce layers and reinvigorate company culture.

Collectively, the narrative has shifted from worker-light doomsday scenarios caused by AI to a future in which workers keep their jobs—and get a productivity boost.