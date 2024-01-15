CENTRAL COMMAND INVESTITURE CEREMONY: Brave soldiers feted; paragliders, skydivers mesmerise audience

The Central Command Investiture Ceremony, held at 11 GRRC Parade Grounds in Lucknow on Saturday, featured a variety of thrilling attractions in addition to felicitation of the brave soldiers. Skydivers free-falling onto the parade ground, bikes leaping through rings of fire, and a paramotors display by the Indian Army Adventure Wing were among the highlights of the event. Colonel Ajay Patial received a Bar to Sena Medal (Distinguished). He received this honour for the second time for his duty at the Zonal Recruiting Office here in Lucknow. (HT PHOTO)

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command, awarded the soldiers for their immense courage during operations, as well as those who displayed excellent service in their respective posts. In total, eight gallantry awards and 11 awards for distinguished services were presented.

He also gave 17 appreciation awards to specific units and Surya Command Trophies to various military establishments in the Central Command AOR (area of responsibility).

The Surya Command Trophies were awarded to the following: Prayagraj won Best Green Station, Military Hospital Meerut won Best Zonal Hospital, and 60 Para Field Hospital won Best Field Hospital.

Lt Gen Subramani said, “The country will always be remembered for their bravery and sacrifices, and they will continue to be a shining source of inspiration for the following generations. I assure all families of our brave soldiers that the Indian Army will always be by their side.”

Along with the Parade Commander and GOC MUPSA (Madhya UP Sub Area), he circled the field in a Gypsy, reviewing the marching contingents and saluting the Paramveer and Ashok Chakra holders.

The synchronized marching of the contingents left the audience in complete silence. On the other hand, the impressive combat displays evoked loud expressions of amazement from the viewers, who struggled to capture the moments despite the glaring sun. Helicopters flew overhead, waving the Indian flag, while paragliders on paramotors and skydivers landed in front of the audience on the field during the event. Besides, the Corps of Signals Dare Devils, a team of motorcycle riders from the Indian Army, raced across the Parade Grounds, performing exciting yet risky tricks on their Royal Enfields.

Senior army officers, civil dignitaries and the veterans of Lucknow were present at the ceremony. All attendees paid homage to the courage of the Indian Armed Forces and applauded the service and bravery of the awardees.