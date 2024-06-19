A 30-year-old turned a chain snatcher so that he could visit hill stations with family, police said. Chain snatcher who spent loot money to visit hill stations with family arrested in Lucknow (pic for representation)

The accused, Jagjeet Singh, 32, an Alambagh resident, snatched gold chains from two different areas in Lucknow and then sold them to fund his trip to hill stations with his wife, police said.

“The accused took his wife to hill stations like Nainital and Mussoorie right after his chain snatching acts,” said DCP (east) Prabal Pratap Singh. He added that the accused was arrested by Ashiana police team under ACP Cantt. The team scanned CCTV cameras installed in 20 km range with the help of surveillance team to nab the accused, he said.

“The man snatched chains from Kisan Path and Ashiana area on June 5 and 6 on a two-wheeler (scooty) and hid his identity behind the helmet,” said the DCP. He added that the scooty on which the accused committed the crime and the two gold chains have been recovered from his possession.

The accused said matter came to light on June 5 at 8:30 am, under sector-I LDA Colony, Kanpur Road where one of the residents, Vipin Sharma lodged a robbery case. He told the police that his mother Meena Sharma was cleaning the premises outside her house when a bike rider engaged her in a conversation on the pretext of searching for an address and snatched the gold chain that the woman was wearing.

“A police team was immediately formed to nab the accused. On Monday, the police team acing on a tip off, arrested Jagjit Singh, a resident of New Sardari Kheda police station in Alambagh, near Devi Kheda turn,” the police officer said.