Chambal recedes, ministers visit flood-hit villages in Agra district

AGRA The water level in river Chambal, though still above the danger mark, began receding in the rural belt of Agra district on Friday. Three Uttar Pradesh ministers visited the flood-affected areas and supervised relief measures.

District magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh informed that water level in the Chambal at Pinahat area of Agra district had gone down to 137.20 metres at 3 pm on Friday, although it was still above Highest Flood Level (HFL) of 136.60 metres which it touched in 1996.

“We are not easing our relief measures as Chambal water is still well above danger level of 130 metres and alert level of 127 metres Pinahat. There is steady decrease as water level went down to 137.50 m at 11 am on Friday and was at 137.55 m at 10 am and 137. 60 m at 9 am,” he said.

On Friday, technical education minister Ashish Patel, minister of state for transport Daya Shankar Singh and minister of state for technical education Rajni Tiwari reached Pinahat area and reviewed the arrangements being made for villagers and interacted with officials about the flood situation.

“This flood is the outcome of water released from Kota Barrage in Rajasthan. All arrangements are being made to shift villagers to safer places. A report will be submitted to the chief minister about the situation,” said minister Ashish Patel.

MLA from Bah assembly constituency, Rani Pakshalika Singh, CDO A Manikandan, SP East Somendra Meena, SDM Bah Ratan Verma were also present with visiting ministers.

At least 38 villages, having a population of about 20,000, are feared to be affected in Bah and Pinahat areas after release of water from Kota Barrage.

