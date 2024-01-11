Chandauli police sponsor beautician course for 100 EWS girls

VARANASI: At least 100 girls from the economically weaker section families, hailing from remote villages of the once Naxal-infested Chandauli district, are learning bridal make-up, hair styling , skin care and a lot more as part of a two-month beautician course sponsored by Chandauli police to make them self-reliant by equipping them with a skill. The girls undergoing training. (HT)

The initiative is the brainchild of Chandauli superintendent of police Anil Kumar. During a visit to Naugarh area for a meeting to enhance community policing in remote villages, he planned a two-month beautician training for the girls from EWS families. They are also learning sewing and embroidery.

Shivani Bharati of Majgai village , Khushboo of Amadaha, Madhu of Naudihava, Aradhana Kesari and Shivani Kesari, both of Naugarh, Noor Zabinaand Gudia of Bhainsora village are among the 100 girls part of the first batch for which training started on December 6.

A hall in Naugarh police station has been turned into a training room where the girls undergo training from 12 noon to 2PM daily.

Many of these girls have passed Classes 10 and 12. Many others are pursuing graduation, whereas a few passed Class 12 and couldn’t enroll for further studies due to the poor economic condition of their families.

“I got to know about the free beautician course through a friend and joined it. So far, I have learnt ponytail making, hairstyling and major part of bridal makeup,” said Shivani Kesari.

Shivani said , “A beautician charges ₹4000 for bridal make-up. For visiting the villages, she may charge ₹1000 or ₹2000 more. Once my training is completed, I will be able to do bridal make-up of the girl for marriage in my village. We can do the bridal makeup at very low prices that may be just ₹1000 or ₹2000.”

Aradhana Kesari also echoed similar sentiments. She said now bridal make-up was common even in remote villages. During the marriage season, they may earn some money by working as beautician in their own villages , she said .

Trainer Shabanam said , “Over 50 per cent course of beautician training has been completed. So far, the girls have been imparted training in bridal make up, hair styling etc.”

Remaining course will be completed in the next one month.

Superintendent of police, Chandauli, Anil Kumar, said , “This is an effort on our part to equip the girls belonging to EWS families with a skill so that they may earn some money and be self-reliant. Around 100 girls from remote villages in Naugarh area are undergoing the two-month beautician course under a professional trainer. Simultaneously, they are being given training in sewing and embroidery.”

Kumar said that the course would help strengthen community policing in villages since the girls taking the beautician course in Naugarh police station had got exposure to police station and confidence to interact with police personnel . In case of any anti-social or criminal activity in their villages, they would inform the police without hesitation.

“Our primary objective is to empower the girls and equip them with a skill so that they can earn a living and be (financially) self-reliant.”

Circle officer, Naugarh, Krishna Murari Sharma, who supervises the training, said that the training of the first batch would be completed in February 6. Each girl would be given a certificate of training.

In-charge Naugarh police station, inspector Mithilesh Maurya was instrumental in circulating in the rough terrain of remote villages of Naugarh to motivate the girls for the course.