Charbagh Rly Stn: NR promises better, organised parking lots

The Northern Railways (NR) has given all parking lots falling under its jurisdiction to one vendor. This vendor will organise the lots in such a way that traffic congestion outside Charbagh Railway Station becomes a thing of the past. The move comes into effect on Wednesday. Lucknow’s iconic Charbagh Railway Station (HT File Photo)

Also, commercial vehicles will not be able to enter the station without paying a fee - another move to handle the chaos created outside the station.

“All two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking lots located at Charbagh Railway Station of NR, Lucknow Division have been integrated and now all types of private and commercial vehicles can be parked in these,” said senior divisional commercial manager Kuldeep Tiwari.

“Instead of multiple operators, the parking facilities have been handed over to a single operator, who will also manage traffic outside the station premises with the help of ‘traffic Mitra’ so that congestion does not arise,” the Sr DCM added.

The parking space will be separate for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and cars. The operator will also provide the facility of prepaid auto booking.

Meanwhile, the entry of commercial vehicles like auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws, private cabs and taxis will have to pay a fee for entry.

The NR’s spokesperson said that a special charge will be taken for parking of all sorts of private vehicles. However, pick and drop facilities for private vehicles at the station will be free for a fixed time.

In 2023, NR introduced an integrated parking system on the lines seen at airports. A boom barrier was put up at two ends both entry and exit, however, after a few months, the system was scrapped for multiple reasons.