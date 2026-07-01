‘Lost 2 kg, BP low’: Dipke flags concerns over Sonam Wangchuk's health amid hunger strike, activist says he is ‘fine’

Three days after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike in support of the ongoing protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the activist provided an update on his health, saying he had lost approximately two kgs of weight. His medical examination showed that his sugar and blood pressure levels had also dipped. Sonam Wangchuk remained determined to continue the hunger strike, saying he is “fine now” but was feeling “tired.” (PTI) Wangchuk began the hunger strike on Sunday (June 28) last week seeking the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak deaths. In a video post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk's condition was “getting worse every hour”, and raised concerns regarding his health. However, despite this, Wangchuk remained determined to continue the hunger strike, saying he is “fine now” but was feeling “tired”. The CJP founder urged people to reach the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where Wangchuk is fasting, and show their support to the movement. Also Read | CJP alleges Delhi Police cut water, sanitation facilities at Jantar Mantar amid Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike ‘If millions of children are happy, then this is a cheap deal’ In a video on X, Wangchuk said he had lost “approximately 2 kg” in weight, adding that his blood pressure had dropped “a little”. “I will have to increase water and salt. Because dehydration is happening in the summer. And I had told you about the sugar level. I had told you that when you stop eating, the sugar level drops,” Wangchuk said.

“So this is normal according to me. But if it gets longer, then it starts eating muscles after fats,” the activist said, while adding that this was a “long cycle”. However, he claimed that he was “feeling better” and was “fine”. “Yes, there are some problems. But because of my problems, if millions of children are happy, then this is a cheap deal,” Wangchuk said. He said that while his was a “little problem”, 20 children had lost their lives. Wangchuk said he hoped that the government would “take the right step”, and concluded the video saying he was tired. ‘Least we can do is stand in solidarity’ Dipke too, took to social media and shared a video, requesting students to come to Jantar Mantar and “stand in solidarity” with Wangchuk. “A person is risking his life here to seek justice for the students. The least we can do is to come to Jantar Mantar and stand in solidarity,” Dipke said. Dipke reiterated the demand for “justice for students who have died by suicide” and the resignation of Pradhan. He said that Wangchuk was “determined” to stay at the protest venue, and had told Dipke not to be concerned about his health.