Maharashtra govt to set up expert panel for AI smart glasses SOPs, says minister

The Maharashtra government will constitute an expert committee to formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the use of AI-powered smart glasses that have recently entered the market, minister of home Yogesh Kadam said on Tuesday. Kadam said the government will also train security agencies and enforcement officials to deal with the emerging challenges posed by AI-powered smart wearables. (Representative Image/iStock)

It will send the recommendations to the central government with a request to make relevant changes in concerned rules and policies as legislators have raised concerns over its misuse.

It will also train security agencies and law enforcement personnel to regulate and respond to the use of such devices in public spaces, government offices and other sensitive locations, citing concerns over public safety and national security.

The announcement was made by Kadam in the state assembly on Tuesday in response to concerns raised by legislators over the implications of AI-enabled smart glasses for privacy, women’s safety, and state and national security.

The issue was raised by NCP MLA Sana Malik, who represents the Anushakti Nagar constituency. She warned that AI-powered smart glasses could be misused for covert surveillance and recording.

“AI-powered smart glasses...are now readily available. Equipped with cameras, microphones, AI assistants, live translation, voice commands, live streaming, and photo and video recording capabilities, they appear no different from ordinary spectacles. In some cases, even the recording indicator can be disabled, making covert recording possible,” Malik said.

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Calling it a matter of both privacy and national security, she said the use of such devices in the Mantralaya, government offices, police stations, courts, prisons, defence installations, airports and railway control rooms could compromise confidential information and pose risks to the safety of women and children.

She urged the government to formulate a policy governing AI-powered smart glasses, designate “no smart wearable” zones in sensitive locations, and establish clear rules on the collection, storage and use of data generated by such devices.

Kadam acknowledged that while artificial intelligence offers significant benefits, it also carries the potential for misuse.

“I have also seen devices such as smart glasses that can discreetly record videos and audio. This raises serious concerns about privacy and data security, and there is no guarantee that such data will always remain protected,” he said.

Kadam said an expert committee will be constituted to recommend a regulatory framework and SOPs defining where and how such devices can be used. “Based on its recommendations, the government will frame guidelines to ensure the technology is used responsibly while safeguarding public interest and security,” he said.

He added that Maharashtra will forward its recommendations to the central government so that they could be considered while framing a national legal framework for regulating AI-enabled wearable devices.

Acknowledging the security implications of the technology, Kadam said the government will also train security agencies and enforcement officials to deal with the emerging challenges posed by AI-powered smart wearables in sensitive locations.