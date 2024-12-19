Charbagh station yard: A haven for petty criminals?

The recent alleged kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old boy at the city’s Charbagh railway station has sparked concerns about security not just on the station premises, but also in the surrounding areas where several petty crimes had been reported in the past. A deserted stretch of the Charbagh station yard (HT)

During a reality check of the Charbagh station and its yard, several lapses came to the fore.

While crossing a foot overbridge near the yard, which remains mostly secluded even during the day, this reporter noticed many Aadhaar cards, office IDs and other documents, along with clothes and bags, lay discarded, hinting that they might be stolen.

“The abandoned locations and small buildings [at the yard] are used by pickpockets, other petty criminals and drug addicts. But now a major crime has taken place here,” claimed a railway staff, who wished to remain anonymous, as he escorted this reporter to such spots at the station.

“Not a single cop is on duty here [near the yard]. That’s why this place is ideal for illegal activities,” he added.

The minor boy’s body was found inside a train that lay abandoned at the yard, which is located near the rear entrance of the station.

‘Patrolling, vigilance to be stepped up’

Lucknow Government Railway Police (GRP) superintendent of police Prashant Verma said security would be stepped up at the station and its nearby areas.

Verma told HT, “Now, there will be vigilance even at secluded locations of the station such as the yard. As they are lowly lit, these places become easily accessible to criminals. From Wednesday, we will start patrolling the area. We will also take help of local police and Railway Protection Force,” added Verma.

Verma said the city had about 200 GRP personnel, most of whom were deployed at the Gomti Nagar and Charbagh stations. “We have asked the railways to install more lights and cameras and they have agreed to it. As our jurisdiction is limited to stations, we are taking help of other agencies,” Verma added.