Charges framed against Azam’s family in resort case

MEERUT The MP/MLA court in Rampur framed charges on Thursday against Samjwadi Party leader Azam Khan's wife and two sons in Humsafar resort case.

The court has summoned eyewitnesses for the hearing that will begin from April 8.

BJP leader and MLA Akash Saxena lodged a complaint in 2019 that the resort had been constructed on government land. A team of revenue department investigated the matter, found that some part of the land belonged to the government land and submitted its report.

On the basis of this report, the Nayab Tehsildar lodged a police case against Azam’s wife and former MLA Dr Tazeen Fatima, son Abdullah Azam and another son Adeeb Azam. They are presently lodged in different jails.

Senior prosecution officer Anarnath Tiwari said that charges were framed against them in MP/MLA court of Rampur on Thursday and hearing in the case would begin from April 8.