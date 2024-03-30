 Charges framed against Azam’s family in resort case - Hindustan Times
Charges framed against Azam’s family in resort case

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2024 07:58 AM IST

MEERUT The MP/MLA court in Rampur framed charges on Thursday against Samjwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s wife and two sons in Humsafar resort case.

The Humsafar Resort is situated on Jauhar University Road in Rampur and is owned by the family members of Azam Khan. (Pixc for representation)

The court has summoned eyewitnesses for the hearing that will begin from April 8.

The Humsafar Resort is situated on Jauhar University Road in Rampur and is owned by the family members of Azam Khan.

BJP leader and MLA Akash Saxena lodged a complaint in 2019 that the resort had been constructed on government land. A team of revenue department investigated the matter, found that some part of the land belonged to the government land and submitted its report.

On the basis of this report, the Nayab Tehsildar lodged a police case against Azam’s wife and former MLA Dr Tazeen Fatima, son Abdullah Azam and another son Adeeb Azam. They are presently lodged in different jails.

Senior prosecution officer Anarnath Tiwari said that charges were framed against them in MP/MLA court of Rampur on Thursday and hearing in the case would begin from April 8.

Saturday, March 30, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
