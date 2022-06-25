Charges framed against BJP leader Som, his three aides in 13-yr-old case
Special MP/MLA court upper civil judge (senior division) Mayank Jaiswal framed against former BJP MLA Sangeet Som and his three aides in connection with a 13-year-old road blocking case in Muzaffarnagar on Friday (June 24).
Som and his three guards Virender Singh, Jaipal Singh and Kamod allegedly had a scuffle with traffic police on March 17, 2009 during Lok Sabha election campaign in Muzaffarnagar.
Sangeet Som’s lawyer Anil Jindal said the court directed Som and his three guards to appear before it on July 6 for hearing. Jindal said Som had contested the Lok Sabha election from Muzaffarnagar in 2009 as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party.
A traffic police constable Harmeet Singh had lodged a complaint against him alleging that the road was blocked because of Som’s cavalcade. When he (Singh) went there and asked them to clear the road, Som and his three guards allegedly scuffled with him and terrorised him by showing firearms.
-
PMC data shows most Covid hospitalisations in 40+ age group
Most Covid-19 patients who are admitted to hospitals in Pune Municipal Corporation limits are above the age of 40 years and with co-morbidities, said officials. Out of 2,064 active patients in PMC limits, 74 patients are between the age group of zero to 10 years of age. And 228 patients are from the age group of 11 to 20 years of age. 11 patients who have received at least a dose of the vaccine.
-
It rained in Lucknow…a little, but more in the pipeline, assures Met office
After the brief pre-monsoon showers that the state capital experienced on Monday, Lucknow Meteorological office director JP Gupta said, “Lucknow may experience a few more spells of pre-monsoon rain before the actual monsoon arrives in the central parts of Uttar Pradesh.” The IMD monsoon bulletin said that conditions were favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh.
-
PMC to start work on BRTS route on old Pune-Mumbai highway
The Pune Municipal Corporation has proposed work on yet another BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit Route) corridor on the old Pune-Mumbai highway from Khadki Cantonment to College of Engineering chowk. Work on the project will start soon, said officials. The civic body plans to spend Rs77 crore for the 2.2 km BRTS stretch and has floated tenders for the same. India's first pilot BRTS project was planned in Pune in the year 2006.
-
Dip in UP Covid cases but 450 still catch virus
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight fall in new daily Covid-19 cases as 450 more people tested positive on Monday, as against the 574 who had tested positive a day before. The test positivity rate in 24 hours in UP is 0.6%. Lucknow reported 138 new cases, Ghaziabad 49 76, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gorakhpur 20, Lakhimpur-Khiri 37, the state health department data read. Lucknow was the only district to have reported new cases in three figures.
-
Punekars complain of mosquito menace
Residents of peth areas and Kondhwa have complained on the Pune Municipal Corporation's official Twitter handle about mosquito menace in their localities. Mohit Limaye tweeted on the PMC's official handle about the problem of mosquitos in his locality in Narayan peth. Twitter user Kartik replied to that tweet saying “The mosquito issue is being faced in a lot of areas all over Pune – even in Kondhwa.”
