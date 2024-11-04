Chhath Puja from Nov 5; Gomti ghats get facelift

This year Chhath Puja would be a grand affair in which more than 10 lakh devotees are expected to take a dip in river Gomti from November 5 to 8. Minister AK Sharma inspects a ghat in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The beautification of the Gomti ghats is being done to provide a more soulful, peaceful, and joyful experience for devotees. The municipal corporation has installed barricades to prevent individuals from entering deep water.

Additionally, the district administration will implement safety measures, including the deployment of water police and divers. To enhance safety, especially for women and children, over 300 CCTV cameras will be installed around the ghats. The municipal corporation will also improve lighting and maintain cleanliness in the areas leading to the ghats.

Additional arrangements will include providing clean drinking water, mobile toilets, and effective waste management systems. Signage will be installed to guide devotees regarding designated areas for parking and waste disposal. The minister’s directives also encompass measures to mitigate mosquito breeding, including fumigation and lime spraying.

UP urban development and energy minister AK Sharma and Mayor Sushma Kharakwal conducted an inspection of the preparations for Chhath Puja at various ghats and routes in the city. The inspection took place at key locations including Lakshman Mela Ground, Jhulelal Ghat, and Hanuman Setu Temple on Sunday evening.

Minister Sharma emphasized the importance of ensuring comprehensive arrangements for the festival, which will be celebrated from November 5 to 8 this year. He directed the officials to guarantee that devotees face no difficulties during this significant occasion, known for its spiritual importance as huge number of worshippers offer prayers to the Sun God.

“Chhath Puja is a grand festival of faith, and we are committed to upholding the dignity and safety of this event,” he said.

The minister highlighted that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation will manage arrangements at 88 designated sites across the city for the upcoming celebrations. He called for an extensive deployment of cleaning staff, machinery, and personnel to maintain cleanliness and order at all ghats.

During the inspection, both the minister and the mayor extended their heartfelt wishes to all devotees and urged them to celebrate a clean, safe, and zero-waste Chhath festival. They emphasized the importance of keeping the Gomti river clean and encouraged participants to avoid single-use plastic. To facilitate this, they proposed the establishment of awareness programmes and designate areas for waste disposal.

Bhojpuri community leaders Prabhu Nath Rai, Ved Prakash Rai, Manoj Singh, and officials from the Lucknow Development Authority and Municipal Corporation were also present.