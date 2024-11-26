Chhattisgarh officials study Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya model in Varanasi

A high-level delegation from Chhattisgarh, led by labour secretary Alarmelmangai D, visited the Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya (AAV) in Varanasi on Sunday to study the Uttar Pradesh government’s education model for the children of labourers. The visit marks the Chhattisgarh government’s intention to replicate this initiative in their state. The U.P. government, under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has established 18 such schools. (Sourced)

The U.P. government, under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has established 18 such schools, including the Varanasi campus, to provide cost-free, quality education for children of labourers.

The visiting team explored the academic block, hostel, mess, and other facilities, while also interacting with students and observing classroom activities. Speaking about the visit, Alarmelmangai D (IAS) said, “We are very impressed by the students’ performance and the infrastructure. A decision to implement a similar model in Chhattisgarh will be taken in due course by the appropriate authorities.”

Principal Amar Nath Rai highlighted the school’s advanced teaching tools, including interactive boards with internet connectivity, which are used for playing educational videos across subjects like Zoology and Botany. “Our experienced teachers ensure thorough explanations, enhancing the students’ understanding,” he added.