UP CM’s Command, Control Centre to keep track of U.P. districts, depts

The state government is working on setting up the Chief minister’s Command and Control Centre. The move is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes and government services reach the people. CM’s Command, Control Centre to keep track of U.P. districts, depts (PTI)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will monitor the Centre to ensure needy and deserving have access to the benefits of government schemes and services, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

The press release said the Centre was being set up to encourage officers and departments that are performing well and to fix accountability of those who perform poorly. Efforts will also be made to improve the condition of districts/departments that get poor ranking in Data Quality Index (DQI) and Performance Index.

According to the press release, making services provided by various departments of the government available to the common man in a timely, quality and transparent manner is one of the top priorities of the chief minister.

As per the release, the chief minister wants contributions made by officers in delivery of schemes/projects at different levels to be monitored from highest level and through the CM-dashboard, Yogi will be able to assess the performances of all departments and officers.

This will help him decide about the top and bottom performers in various schemes and projects, as per the release. It added that the CM will also give suggestions to help districts/departments with poor rankings to improve.