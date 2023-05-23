No dearth of funds for development, better public amenities: Yogi tells mayors

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met seven newly elected mayors at his official residence in Lucknow on Tuesday and told them to work towards making municipal corporations self-reliant. He also told them to usher in change through development. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Deepak Gupta/HT file photo)

He said the self-reliant mantra was on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘self-reliant India’. During his meeting, the CM told the mayors to take the help of public representatives in addressing the problems of their areas effectively.

He urged them to increase the income of municipal corporations and motivated them to perform better. “You must try to do something new in your respective municipal corporations,” the CM told the mayors. “Development is the only means of success. So, bring change through development. There is no dearth of money for development. Prioritise development works in every ward and ensure quality of work. Use the CSR money to improve public works,” he said.

In his meeting with mayors like Bihari Lal (Jhansi), Prashant Singhal (Aligarh), Harikant Ahluwalia (Meerut), Archana Verma (Shahjahanpur), Vinod Agarwal (Mathura), Sunita Dayal (Ghaziabad) and Hemlata Diwakar (Agra), the CM said priority be given to underground cabling work, solid and liquid waste management and installation of streetlights.

The mayors were told to resolve the problems of stray dogs in the urban areas and to ensure that cattle were kept in cowsheds. “The mayors should make municipal corporations safe and smart. They should pay special attention to cleaning and maintenance of toilets in urban areas. The mayors should build a convention center for the common man, which would not only benefit people, but also enhance income of corporations. The drains in the cities should be cleaned before the onset of monsoon and there should be curbs on use of plastic,” he said.

Emphasising the need for increasing the income of municipal corporations and making them self-reliant, CM mooted the idea of bringing tax reforms and facilitating tax deposit through technology. “People should be made aware of (the need to) paying taxes. Online facilities should be provided. Multi-level parking lots can also help increase municipal corporations’ income and provide convenience to people, he said.

The mayors should address the problems like waterlogging, clogged drains and garbage, he said.

“Drive should be launched against unauthorised taxi stand and arrangements for proper transport system be ensured for the convenience of the people. An integrated traffic management system should be implemented at all major intersections in the cities,” he said.