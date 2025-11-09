Chill sets in across UP; Etawah coldest at 8.4°C

The cold weather in Uttar Pradesh is expected to continue this week without any significant change in temperatures. The recent western disturbance, along with cold and dry northwesterly winds from the snow-covered areas of the western Himalayas and increased radiation cooling due to clear skies, has led to a sharp fall in both maximum and minimum temperatures across the state, the weatherman said on Sunday. Representational image (Sourced)

A cold spell gripped several cities across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as minimum temperatures fell sharply, dropping more than six degrees below normal in some areas. Etawah recorded the lowest temperature of the season at 8.4°C, around 6.3°C below the average.

In Kanpur, the minimum temperature was 10°C, four notches below normal, while Bulandshahr and Bareilly registered 11°C and 11.1°C, respectively. Prayagraj recorded a low of 12°C.

“Apart from minor seasonal fluctuations, there is expected to be no significant change in temperatures over the next week, with the state’s minimum night temperatures expected to remain 2 to 4°C below normal, while the maximum daytime temperatures are expected to remain 1 to 3°C below normal on average,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at Lucknow Met office.

In Lucknow, the day temperature settled at 28.1°C, while the minimum was 13.6°C. The forecast for the city indicates mist during the morning hours, followed by a clear sky later in the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 29°C and 14°C, respectively.

As a gentle cold wind blew across the state capital, residents were seen taking out their woollens to keep warm.