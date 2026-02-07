‘Chinese manjha’ trade: Uttar Pradesh govt puts online platforms, social media groups under scanner

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its crackdown on the banned ‘Chinese manjha trade’ by placing online platforms, social media groups and informal digital channels under close surveillance, following strict directives from chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Officials said special cyber-monitoring teams will be deployed at the district and state levels to scan suspicious listings, keywords and transactions linked to ‘Chinese manjha’ (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Senior officials said the chief minister has ordered authorities to closely monitor e-commerce websites, social networking platforms, messaging applications and local online marketplaces suspected of facilitating the illegal sale and distribution of the lethal kite string. Any digital channel found promoting, advertising or supplying ‘Chinese manjha’ will face immediate legal action.

The renewed focus on digital surveillance follows a series of fatal incidents linked to Chinese manjha across the state. The chief minister has reiterated that deaths caused by the banned string are not accidents but criminal acts, and that both sellers and responsible officials will be held accountable if any incident occurs.

During a high-level review meeting, Adityanath directed the police and district administrations to track digital footprints of sellers operating through closed groups, encrypted messaging apps and informal online networks. He instructed cyber cells to coordinate with local police units to identify suppliers, trace payment trails and dismantle the entire online supply chain.

Officials said special cyber-monitoring teams will be deployed at the district and state levels to scan suspicious listings, keywords and transactions linked to ‘Chinese manjha’. The surveillance will extend to transport coordination done through online groups and delivery arrangements made via digital platforms.

The chief minister has made it clear that the government’s objective is to ensure that not a single reel of ‘Chinese manjha’ is sold or stored anywhere in the state, whether through physical markets or digital routes.

Each district will appoint a nodal officer to oversee 24×7 monitoring of both offline and online enforcement measures.

The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, warning that any failure to act on online intelligence inputs will invite strict accountability. Officials said platform operators may also be contacted to ensure prompt removal of illegal listings and sharing of seller information.

Alongside enforcement, the state government has ordered awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate students and youth about the dangers of ‘Chinese manjha’ and discourage its online purchase. Market associations and kite sellers have also been cautioned against using digital platforms to bypass the ban.