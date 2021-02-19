IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Chinmayanand’s plea against rejection of rape case withdrawal to be heard today
Former BJP MP Chinmayanand Swami. (PTI)
Former BJP MP Chinmayanand Swami. (PTI)
lucknow news

Chinmayanand’s plea against rejection of rape case withdrawal to be heard today

A former woman disciple and manager of Chinmayanand ashram filed the case alleging that she was held captive, raped, and assaulted for years
READ FULL STORY
By Jitendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:07 PM IST

The Allahabad high court has listed for hearing on Friday former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand’s plea seeking quashing of a trial court’s rejection of an application for the withdrawal of a 2011 rape and criminal intimidation case against him. The trial court in May 2018 rejected the application filed by the public prosecutor in the case in March that year.

Chinmayanand has moved the high court seeking quashing of the rejection order, the charge sheet filed in October 2012, as well as the entire proceedings of the case filed in 2011 in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur.

Also Read | Chinmayanand case: Levelled charges under pressure from anti-social elements, says woman

A former woman disciple and manager of Chinmayanand ashram filed the case alleging that she was held captive, raped, and assaulted for years.

The high court last year in February granted bail to Chinmayanand in a separate case months after he was arrested when a 23-year-old woman accused him of sexual harassment and blackmail. The woman was a student of the Chinmayanand-controlled SS Law College in Shahjahanpur.

A Special Investigation Team formed on the directions of the Supreme Court investigated the case, which came to light after the student posted a video in August 2019 on social media alleging that “a senior leader of the saint community” was harassing and threatening to kill her. The law student went missing a day later. Her father later lodged a complaint, accusing Chinmayanand of harassing his daughter.

Chinmayanand was expelled from the BJP after his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Former BJP MP Chinmayanand Swami. (PTI)
Former BJP MP Chinmayanand Swami. (PTI)
lucknow news

Chinmayanand’s plea against rejection of rape case withdrawal to be heard today

By Jitendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:07 PM IST
A former woman disciple and manager of Chinmayanand ashram filed the case alleging that she was held captive, raped, and assaulted for years
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shabnam' and Salim's review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court in January 2020, which held that their good conduct in prison could not be a reason for revisiting the death sentence.(Courtesy: livehindustan.com )
Shabnam' and Salim's review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court in January 2020, which held that their good conduct in prison could not be a reason for revisiting the death sentence.(Courtesy: livehindustan.com )
lucknow news

‘After the boy was with us, we decided not to have our own child’

By S Raju, Hindustan Times, Meerut
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Usman Saifi and his wife started taking care of Shabnam's child after she was sentenced to death for killing her family
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical experts said aged people with comorbidities or some other kind of illnesses should be given preference for vaccination(REUTERS)
Medical experts said aged people with comorbidities or some other kind of illnesses should be given preference for vaccination(REUTERS)
lucknow news

UP prepares for Covid-19 vaccination of elderly population

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • The director general of family welfare department Dr Dubey said the authorities will soon get the guideline for vaccination of the elderly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rinku Singh at Prayagraj for the holy dip at Sangam(HT Photo)
Rinku Singh at Prayagraj for the holy dip at Sangam(HT Photo)
lucknow news

WWE wrestler Rinku Singh takes a dip at Sangam, prays for success in ring

By K Sandeep Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:07 AM IST
  • A Bhadohi native, 33-year-old Rinku Singh’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSP had suspended seven rebels after they opposed the nomination of party's official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha.(ANI File Photo)
BSP had suspended seven rebels after they opposed the nomination of party's official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha.(ANI File Photo)
lucknow news

Rebel BSP MLAs denied separate seating arrangement in UP assembly

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • The BSP’s strength in the Uttar Pradesh lower house has effectively come down from 18 to nine after the rebellion of nine MLAs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)
lucknow news

Two Dalit girls die in UP’s Unnao, 1 critical: What we know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:55 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case of murder and concealment of evidence against unknown persons, and picked up six people for questioning, including two male cousins of the victims
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two PFI operatives are being quizzed by the ATS for their terror links.(HT FILE)
The two PFI operatives are being quizzed by the ATS for their terror links.(HT FILE)
lucknow news

Bangladesh-based terror outfit helped PFI men arrange explosives for terror plot

By Rohit Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • The two accused revealed that they visited Bangladesh a few months ago to seek Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s help for arranging explosives and firearms to trigger terror blasts in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Locals stage a protest after bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition, near Baburaha village in Unnao district,(PTI)
Locals stage a protest after bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition, near Baburaha village in Unnao district,(PTI)
lucknow news

Outrage over girls' death: Villagers don’t let officials bury Unnao victims

By Haider Naqvi, Unnao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:57 AM IST
Three Dalit girls, aged 13, 15 and 16, were found unconscious in a field in Unnao late on Wednesday. Two of them died soon after, and the third, the oldest, was in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shabnam' and Salim's review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court in January 2020, which held that their good conduct in prison could not be a reason for revisiting the death sentence. (Courtesy: livehindustan.com )
Shabnam' and Salim's review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court in January 2020, which held that their good conduct in prison could not be a reason for revisiting the death sentence. (Courtesy: livehindustan.com )
lucknow news

UP teacher who killed her family may be India's 1st woman to be hanged in 70 yrs

By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, Agra
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court has ruled that the Shabnam and Salim wanted to grab the property of Shabnam’s parents who were against their marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers blocked rail track at Ludhiana railway station during their national wide Rail Roko protest on Thursday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo )
Farmers blocked rail track at Ludhiana railway station during their national wide Rail Roko protest on Thursday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo )
lucknow news

'Rail roko' protest in UP peaceful, no law and order situation reported: Police

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:24 PM IST
The farmers union had said the rail roko agitation will be done in a peaceful manner and food with refreshments will be provided to people stranded due to the protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Budget Session of the Assembly commenced today with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both Houses. In picture - Opposition members display placards as they protest during Governor's address.(PTI)
The Budget Session of the Assembly commenced today with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both Houses. In picture - Opposition members display placards as they protest during Governor's address.(PTI)
lucknow news

UP Assembly budget session: Opposition MLAs walk out during Governor's address

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The MLAs of the Samajwadi Party also shouted slogans against the ruling BJP inside the Assembly before walking out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Temple priest in Badaun charged with rape and murder

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Satyanarayan, the priest, and his aides, Jaspal and Vedram Pal, were arrested for murder and gang rape after they handed over a 50-year-old woman’s body to her family claiming she fell into a dry well
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP president Amit Shah unveils the statue of Dalit king Raja Suheldev on February 24 this year.(Amit Shah’s official website)
BJP president Amit Shah unveils the statue of Dalit king Raja Suheldev on February 24 this year.(Amit Shah’s official website)
lucknow news

BJP scales up Suheldev's anniversary celebrations ahead of UP panchayat polls

By Manish Chandra Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • The BJP maintains King Suheldev didn’t get his due from past governments and historians. The party has been working to glorify the ruler of Shravasti, located in Bahraich district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An all-party meeting was also called by Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Wednesday ahead of the budget presentation. He sought cooperation from the leaders for the smooth running of the budget session. (Representative Image)(PTI File Photo)
An all-party meeting was also called by Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Wednesday ahead of the budget presentation. He sought cooperation from the leaders for the smooth running of the budget session. (Representative Image)(PTI File Photo)
lucknow news

Security increased outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The Budget Session will commence on Thursday with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both houses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new feature has been introduced to ensure that payment of user fee is done through FASTag at toll plazas and the waiting time is reduced, said a government statement.(HT Photo | Representational image)
The new feature has been introduced to ensure that payment of user fee is done through FASTag at toll plazas and the waiting time is reduced, said a government statement.(HT Photo | Representational image)
lucknow news

Why use FAStag for cars which ply in city limit, asks RLD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that has been implemented across the national highways in the country since February 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP