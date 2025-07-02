Circle rates revised in Lucknow after 10 yrs, to come into force from Aug 1

The Lucknow district administration on Tuesday announced new circle rates under the Uttar Pradesh Stamp (Valuation of Property) Rules, 1997, and its subsequent amendments. The circle rates were last revised in the state capital in 2015. The new rates will come into effect from August 1, 2025, onwards. The revised property valuation rates will impact the calculation of stamp duty and registration fees for property transactions in Lucknow district. (For Representation)

Circle rates are the government-notified minimum prices at which properties can be registered during a transaction. The proposed rates are available for inspection at the offices of the assistant inspector general of registration (first and second) and all sub-registrars in Lucknow district. Additionally, the rates can be accessed on the official website of Lucknow district (lucknow.nic.in). The district administration has sought suggestions and objections, if any.

Stakeholders can submit objections or suggestions regarding the proposed rates from July 2, 2025, to July 17, 2025, during working hours (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM). The same can be submitted physically at the offices mentioned above or emailed to aiglko01@gmail.com or aiglko02@gmail.com. The disposal of objections and suggestions will take place from July 18 to July 27. The proposed increase varies between 15% and 25%, depending on the location and type of property.

Commercial properties : The proposed rates for commercial properties, such as shops, offices and warehouses, have also been increased. Properties with commercial activities in their vicinity will attract an additional 20% charge.

Newly developed areas : The proposed rates include new segments, such as roads and colonies developed after 2015. These areas have seen significant development, including the construction of townships and luxury housing projects.

Agricultural land : The proposed increase in agricultural land rates is up to 15% in rural areas.

Urban areas : The proposed increase in urban areas is up to 25%.

Commercial plots : Buyers of commercial plots will have to pay 50% more than the non-agricultural rates. The proposed increase in circle rates aims to bring the rates in line with current market values. The district administration will consider the objections and suggestions received before finalizing the rates.

UP Stamp (Valuation of Property) Rules, 1997

These rules govern the valuation of properties for stamp duty purposes in Uttar Pradesh. The rules have undergone amendments, including the Uttar Pradesh Stamp (Valuation of Property) (Third Amendment) Rules, 2015

Importance of revised rates

The revised property valuation rates will impact the calculation of stamp duty and registration fees for property transactions in Lucknow district. It is essential for property owners, buyers and sellers to be aware of these changes to ensure compliance with the regulations.

Proposed circle rate in prominent colonies

Colonies Rate per sq metre

(Minimum- Maximum)

Ansal ₹35,000- ₹50,000

Gomti Nagar ₹33,000- ₹77,000

Vrindavan ₹28,000- ₹, 50,000

Omaxe Metro City ₹20,000- ₹26,000

Eldeco Saurya ₹20,000- ₹26,000

Kanti Niketan (Hariharpur) ₹20,000- ₹26,000

Eldeco (Jati road) ₹22,000- ₹28,000

Amrawati ₹25,000- ₹37,000

Shalimar One World ₹50,000

Mahanagar ₹41,000- ₹65,000

Indira Nagar ₹35,000- ₹62,000

Jankipuram ₹35,500- ₹54,000

Sahara Estate ₹20,500- ₹28,000

Basantkunj Housing Scheme ₹20,000- ₹35,500