Circle rates revised in Lucknow after 10 yrs, to come into force from Aug 1
Lucknow's new circle rates for property transactions, effective Aug 1, 2025, see increases of 15-25%. Stakeholders can submit objections from July 2-17.
The Lucknow district administration on Tuesday announced new circle rates under the Uttar Pradesh Stamp (Valuation of Property) Rules, 1997, and its subsequent amendments. The circle rates were last revised in the state capital in 2015. The new rates will come into effect from August 1, 2025, onwards.
Circle rates are the government-notified minimum prices at which properties can be registered during a transaction. The proposed rates are available for inspection at the offices of the assistant inspector general of registration (first and second) and all sub-registrars in Lucknow district. Additionally, the rates can be accessed on the official website of Lucknow district (lucknow.nic.in). The district administration has sought suggestions and objections, if any.
Stakeholders can submit objections or suggestions regarding the proposed rates from July 2, 2025, to July 17, 2025, during working hours (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM). The same can be submitted physically at the offices mentioned above or emailed to aiglko01@gmail.com or aiglko02@gmail.com. The disposal of objections and suggestions will take place from July 18 to July 27. The proposed increase varies between 15% and 25%, depending on the location and type of property.
These rules govern the valuation of properties for stamp duty purposes in Uttar Pradesh. The rules have undergone amendments, including the Uttar Pradesh Stamp (Valuation of Property) (Third Amendment) Rules, 2015
The revised property valuation rates will impact the calculation of stamp duty and registration fees for property transactions in Lucknow district. It is essential for property owners, buyers and sellers to be aware of these changes to ensure compliance with the regulations.
Colonies Rate per sq metre
(Minimum- Maximum)
Ansal ₹35,000- ₹50,000
Gomti Nagar ₹33,000- ₹77,000
Vrindavan ₹28,000- ₹, 50,000
Omaxe Metro City ₹20,000- ₹26,000
Eldeco Saurya ₹20,000- ₹26,000
Kanti Niketan (Hariharpur) ₹20,000- ₹26,000
Eldeco (Jati road) ₹22,000- ₹28,000
Amrawati ₹25,000- ₹37,000
Shalimar One World ₹50,000
Mahanagar ₹41,000- ₹65,000
Indira Nagar ₹35,000- ₹62,000
Jankipuram ₹35,500- ₹54,000
Sahara Estate ₹20,500- ₹28,000
Basantkunj Housing Scheme ₹20,000- ₹35,500