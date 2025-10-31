Citizens turning changemakers under Matrubhoomi Yojana in UP

When Sheela Sharma from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district decided to set up an art centre in her native village Kamalpur, it wasn’t just another rural development project. It was rather the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. An art training centre worth over ₹26 lakh coming up at a village in Unnao under Matrubhoomi Yojana. (Sourced)

A graduate of the Lucknow College of Arts and Crafts, Sheela, in her 50s now, lost both her hands in a train accident at the age of four but paints and sketches using her feet. Now, under Uttar Pradesh’s Matrubhoomi Yojana, she is contributing ₹16.20 lakh to build an art training centre worth ₹26.70 lakh to train village students in drawing and painting. The UP government is contributing its 40% share of ₹10.68 lakh.

“I always dreamt of creating a space where village children could learn art,” said Sheela. “The Matrubhoomi Yojana has given wings to that dream,” she added. Equally inspiring is 65-year-old Gian Devi from Nagla Kundan village in Kasganj who contributed ₹2.5 lakh from her savings to construct a 100-metre interlocking road. The road has ended years of waterlogging and muddy access for 25–30 residents.

Stories like these are emerging from across the state where citizens—from NRIs to industrialists and local villagers—are coming forward to fund development works in their native places under the Matrubhoomi Yojana, a scheme designed to encourage public participation in rural development.

In Baghpat, Ramveer Singh, founding member and chairperson of EMS Limited, was among the first to join the initiative. He donated ₹63.67 lakh for constructing concrete (CC) roads in Sirsali Gram Panchayat of Binauili block. His contribution is said to have improved connectivity for nearly 3,000 residents across 600 families and set a benchmark for corporate social responsibility.

In Bulandshahr, Sanjeev Rajora, a California-based NRI from Khandoi village, is building a modern Chaudhary Jile Singh Rajaura Sports Complex worth ₹1.07 crore. The facility includes a high jump and long jump pit, zigzag balance and a nine-foot ditch-all designed to help local youth prepare for recruitment in the armed forces, police and national-level sports.

Launched in September 2021 under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the Matrubhoomi Yojana, implemented by the panchayati raj department, is a unique public–private partnership model aimed at connecting people emotionally and financially with their roots. Under it, donors bear 60% of the project cost, while the government contributes 40%, ensuring shared responsibility and accountability.

Projects include roads, smart classes, schools, sports complexes, healthcare facilities, solar and street lights, and beautification works. Donors can also name projects after their forefathers, turning their contribution into a lasting legacy. “The scheme reconnects people with their roots and builds a sense of ownership in rural transformation,” director, panchayati raj, Amit Singh said.

According to him, 12 projects have been completed, 24 are under construction, and 28 new donors have joined. “Projects worth ₹22.53 crore have been initiated against a total outlay of ₹30 crore, marking 75% progress. Of this, ongoing works worth ₹15.56 crore are spread across 25 sites, while ₹2.87 crore has already been spent reflecting 18% financial progress,” he revealed.

Several districts have reported visible transformation, with completed projects ranging from CC roads to CCTV systems and solar lighting. At Kailab village under Bighapur block in Unnao, Uma Shankar Tripathi has contributed his 80% share of ₹2.30 lakh for installation of 20 solar street lights at his village.

Among the new major proposals include the Radhey Shyam Morarka Government Girls Inter College worth ₹7 crore in Bijnor. Though the number of donors -just over 30 so far - remains modest and concentrated largely in western Uttar Pradesh, the success stories show the scheme’s potential to make rural development a people’s movement.

Joint director, panchayati raj,Yogendra Katiyar said the department, on its part, was making a lot of publicity of the novel scheme, urging people to participate but the response was still not that encouraging.

“This is because of lack of clarity on certain issues related to the ownership of the assets created under the scheme and the fate of the land a donor donates to the government for the project etc. These concerns will be addressed soon to encourage a wider participation of citizens in the scheme,” he said.