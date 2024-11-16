City hospitals at risk: Over 65% fail fire safety standards

In the wake of the tragic fire at a Jhansi hospital that claimed 10 lives on Friday, alarming data revealed that nearly 67% of registered hospitals in Lucknow are operating without proper fire safety systems, according to the Lucknow fire and emergency services data. Mangesh Kumar, Lucknow’s chief fire officer (CFO), stated that notices have been issued to around 80 hospitals for failing to meet fire safety standards. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

“According to the information provided by the chief medical officer, Lucknow, a total of 906 hospital buildings are operational, existing in the district, out of which about 301 hospital buildings have installed or completed firefighting systems as per the standard and they have been issued fire safety certificates,” the data shared by Lucknow Fire & Emergency services revealed.

Mangesh Kumar, Lucknow’s chief fire officer (CFO), stated that notices have been issued to around 80 hospitals for failing to meet fire safety standards. “Under the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act-2022 and Rules-2024, these hospitals have been flagged, and continuous inspections are being conducted to enforce necessary improvements,” Kumar said on Saturday.

According to the officials, despite repeated warnings, some hospitals have failed to take corrective action, and the fire department has urged the district magistrate to revoke their licenses if they continue to neglect safety requirements.

“Even though 66% of the hospitals lacking proper fire fighting systems are private, officials are still segregating the data to determine the exact ratio,” said an official wishing anonymity.

Total hospitals in Lucknow: 906

Hospitals with fire fighting systems: 301

Without fire safety systems: 605

FIRE FATALITIES IN LAST FEW YEARS

2023

January 31: One dead in fire at SS Tower near Badshahnagar Railway Station

December 18: A seven-month-old infant and a middle-aged woman died while two others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in the SGPGI OT.

2022

November 28: Retired teacher dies in a house fire in Vikas Nagar Sector 4.

October 23: Retired IG dies in fire in Indiranagar

September 5, 2022: Four killed, 10 injured in fire at Hotel Levana Suites in Hazratganj.

2019

May 1: Five members of a family including a six-month-old infant were suffocated to death when a fire broke out in their house which was also being used to store LPG stoves and appliances in Geet Vihar colony of Indira Nagar area.

Jun 19: Five people, including a one-year-old child, were killed and 11 others were injured after a fire broke out in two hotels in the crowded Naka area. The injured include four minors aged between 5 and 15 years. At least 86 guests were rescued by fire-fighters from the hotels.

2018

June 19: Seven killed in fire at SSJ, Virat Hotel