Civil defence volunteers rehearse mock drill exercise in Lucknow’s Police Lines

A mock drill was conducted by civil defence volunteers on Tuesday at the Lucknow police lines. The rehearsal was done to enhance emergency preparedness. The Union home ministry on Monday directed several states to conduct mock drills on May 7.(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The exercise is aimed at training volunteers in managing large-scale emergencies and responding effectively to potential missile or air attacks.

Chief warden of Civil Defence Lucknow, Amarnath Mishra, informed that around 200 civil defense volunteers participated in the drill.

“The participants demonstrated coordinated responses to sirens, evacuation procedures, and protective measures designed to minimize panic and chaos during emergencies”, he said.

“The drill focused on practical techniques to protect civilians during missile strikes and air attacks, along with educating the public on how to safeguard themselves in such situations,” Mishra added.

The development comes a day after the Union home ministry directed several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to enhance civil defence preparedness.

The ministry directed states to operationalise air raid warning sirens and train civilians to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The states have also been directed to update and rehearse evacuation plans, crash blackout measures, and early camouflaging of vital plants and installations.