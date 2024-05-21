Clash between BJP and SP workers in Fatehpur, many hurt
The village head was allegedly pressuring villagers to vote in favour of the SP while BJP workers outside the booth opposed this, leading to the clash, say police
KANPUR A clash erupted between BJP and SP workers outside polling booth number 139 in Sarai Holi village in Fatehpur seat on Monday leaving several injured and prompting intervention of the police force that dispersed the troublemakers.
Tension had been simmering between the two groups since morning over the voting process in the village that falls under the Jahanabad police area. The village head was allegedly pressuring villagers to vote in favour of the SP while BJP workers outside the booth opposed this, leading to the clash, said police.
On receiving information about the clash, BJP candidate Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and other party supporters rushed to the site. Station officer Aniruddh Dwivedi said several individuals involved in the altercation had been detained and appropriate action was being taken. He claimed that the situation was under control and the voting process passed off smoothly.