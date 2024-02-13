Class 12 boy kills self hours before exams in U.P. capital

A Class 12 boy allegedly died by suicide hours before he was supposed to appear in his English language paper of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations, in Chowk area here on Tuesday, police said. A suicide note was found in the student’s mobile where he apologised to his family for taking the extreme step. (For Representation)

“The boy was a student of a reputed school. The family found his body hanging from the ceiling fan in his study room. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead,” said Chowk police in their press note.

“As per the family, the student was supposed to take his English examination on Tuesday afternoon,” the press note said, adding the police sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

A suicide note was found in the student’s mobile which he sent to his family around 5 am where he apologised to his family for taking the extreme step, the police added.

The exact reason for his extreme step is yet to be ascertained. “He was addicted to online games in which he had lost a huge amount of money multiple times,” claimed one of the his friends.