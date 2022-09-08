Clean air mantra: Consume less to combat pollution
It’s time to rid ourselves of the vicious cycle of consumption for the sake of clean air and blue sky, said experts at the workshop ‘Gaining strength to combat air pollution’. Organised by the forest department on Wednesday, the workshop was inaugurated by minister for environment, forests and climate change, Arun Kumar Saxena.
“Covid made us realise significant things. Our wardrobe was full of clothes but we used few of them. Also, we did without unnecessary outings for a long time. So, we consumed less and even used less fuel, resulting in a sky where we saw the Himalayas from far off, and all this because unwarranted pollution was cut out,” said Vibha Dhavan, director-general, The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI), New Delhi.
“Global warming is not a problem of any one country but of the entire world. The environment should be our priority today,” said Saxena.
Dhavan said, “Today mild respiratory problems are accepted casually and mild asthma isn’t considered an illness while the reduction in life expectancy is going unnoticed. All this is due to pollution that adversely affects lungs and even the brain in the long run, restricting our power to think and to do things.”
Dhavan said not just reducing activities that cause pollution, such as excessive use of air conditioners, vehicles, construction work but even manufacturing in factories needs to be controlled by way of controlled purchase and making reusable items instead of use-and-throw ones.
Speaking on the theme of the workshop ‘the air we share’, Ashish Tiwari, secretary, environment, forests and climate change said around 78% of Indian cities where air pollution is being monitored, violate the national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS).
Additional chief secretary, forests and climate change Manoj Singh; HoD, forests, Mamta Sanjeev Dubey, also addressed the workshop, which was followed by technical sessions.
