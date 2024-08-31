Clean chit for UP doctor accused by patient of ‘inappropriate’ touch
Police cleared the dermatologist following a preliminary probe that involved analysis of footage from a CCTV camera at the nursing home in Shahjahanpur.
A doctor working at a private nursing home in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, accused by a female patient of ‘inappropriate' touch, has been given clean chit by the police, a senior officer said on Saturday.
Click here for live updates on Kolkata rape-murder case
The dermatologist (skin doctor) was cleared by the police following a preliminary probe that involved analysis of CCTV camera footage, according to Ashok Kumar Meena, the Superintendent of Police (SP).
“The woman had accused the doctor of touching her inappropriately on the pretext of examining her. An immediate investigation was conducted and the CCTV footage showed that he examined the patient from outside the cabin,” the SP stated.
Also Read: BJP slams Mamata Banerjee as Shreya Ghoshal postpones Kolkata concert over rape-murder
The footage supported the dermatologist's assertion that he had inspected the woman with a magnifying glass from outside the cabin.
According to the doctor, the woman came to him on Tuesday with a skin problem and was examined in the cabin by a female employee of the hospital. The patient was accompanied by her husband.
Also Read: Fact-finding committee points out lapses of school in Badlapur sexual assault
She left after taking the medicine but returned half an hour later and created a ‘ruckus’ in the nursing home and alleged that she has been touched ‘inappropriately’ by the doctor.
Meanwhile Meena, the Superintendent of Police, said that following a meeting with District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh and the owners of the nursing home, instructions were issued to keep CCTVs installed on the premises, operational.
Also Read: Police book 250 for rioting following minor’s rape in Ghaziabad's Brij Vihar
Additionally, a team has been formed to inspect the nursing home from time to time, the officer stated.
(With PTI inputs)