 Clean chit for UP doctor accused by patient of ‘inappropriate’ touch - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Clean chit for UP doctor accused by patient of ‘inappropriate’ touch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 31, 2024 05:21 PM IST

Police cleared the dermatologist following a preliminary probe that involved analysis of footage from a CCTV camera at the nursing home in Shahjahanpur.

A doctor working at a private nursing home in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, accused by a female patient of ‘inappropriate' touch, has been given clean chit by the police, a senior officer said on Saturday.

A video of the woman alleging that the dermatologist touched her inappropriately, had become widely circulated on social media. (Representational Image)
A video of the woman alleging that the dermatologist touched her inappropriately, had become widely circulated on social media. (Representational Image)

The dermatologist (skin doctor) was cleared by the police following a preliminary probe that involved analysis of CCTV camera footage, according to Ashok Kumar Meena, the Superintendent of Police (SP).

“The woman had accused the doctor of touching her inappropriately on the pretext of examining her. An immediate investigation was conducted and the CCTV footage showed that he examined the patient from outside the cabin,” the SP stated.

The footage supported the dermatologist's assertion that he had inspected the woman with a magnifying glass from outside the cabin.

According to the doctor, the woman came to him on Tuesday with a skin problem and was examined in the cabin by a female employee of the hospital. The patient was accompanied by her husband.

She left after taking the medicine but returned half an hour later and created a ‘ruckus’ in the nursing home and alleged that she has been touched ‘inappropriately’ by the doctor.

Meanwhile Meena, the Superintendent of Police, said that following a meeting with District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh and the owners of the nursing home, instructions were issued to keep CCTVs installed on the premises, operational.

Additionally, a team has been formed to inspect the nursing home from time to time, the officer stated.

(With PTI inputs)

News / Cities / Lucknow / Clean chit for UP doctor accused by patient of 'inappropriate' touch
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
