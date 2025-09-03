Clubs in Summit building not allowed to run beyond 12am, but many flout norms: SHO

LUCKNOW Clubs operating in the Summit building, which obtained bar licences from the excise department, do not have permission to run beyond 12am. But many of these outlets continue to serve liquor and entertain guests till up to 2am, said newly appointed Vibhuti Khand SHO Amar Singh. A police personnel deployed outside Summit Building in Gomti Nagar. (HT Photo)

Singh’s appointment comes after the suspension of previous SHO SK Singh and Summit building police outpost in charge on Monday, after two back-to-back cases of assault were reported at two clubs, one of which is located in the said building, brought the focus back on the Vibhuti Khand police station.

“After talks with senior officers, we will write to the DM to curb the timings of clubs open till late at night,” the SHO had earlier told HT.

“No extension has been granted to the clubs. We have the right to only impose fines on clubs serving liquor after midnight. But if any operator is serving food or running a restaurant, then other departments concerned will look into the matter,” said district excise officer (DEO) Karunendra Singh on Wednesday.

Acknowledging repeated complaints, the excise department redeployed inspector Arvind Baghel in the building from September 2. Baghel has been tasked with shutting down bars exactly at midnight and ensuring compliance. Singh warned that strict action would follow against those who violate rules.

This is not the first crackdown in the area. Officials recalled that the department had earlier stationed inspectors from multiple sectors at the Summit building to monitor operations and shut down clubs at the scheduled time. However, once the drive relaxed, violations allegedly resumed, raising questions about sustained enforcement.

Singh, however, firmly stated that no exceptions are made even on weekends or during private events. “Bar licenses in the Summit building are valid only till 12am. No club has permission to operate beyond this time,” he said.

The continued irregularities by some clubs have also led to concerns over law and order management in the building. Residents and police officials point out that unchecked late-night operations not only breach excise norms, but also play a role in public nuisance.

Reiterating the department’s stance, Singh said enforcement will be carried out rigorously and uniformly. “Any irregularities will invite action,” he emphasised.