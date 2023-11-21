CM seeks explanation from 7 DCs and 7 DMs for revenue case negligence

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has sought explanations from seven divisional commissioners (DCs) and seven district magistrates (DMs) regarding negligence and irregularities in handling revenue cases. The state government is considering strict action against officers who fail to provide satisfactory responses to the notices issued. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

In a review meeting held in September, CM had ordered a special 60-day campaign to expedite the resolution of pending revenue disputes in various courts across the state. Additional chief secretary (revenue), Sudhir Garg, highlighted that the progress of this campaign is to be reviewed every Tuesday at the administrative level.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, it was discovered that seven DCs including those from Varanasi, Saharanpur, Azamgarh, Basti, Chitrakoot Dham, Ayodhya and Aligarh, and seven DMs, including those of Bagpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, and Amroha, were negligent in handling both pending and new revenue disputes.

The state government has sought explanations from the erring officers, he said.

Garg said that officers were found negligent in resolving pending cases in five divisions. For instance, in Varanasi division, only 82 out of 440 pending revenue cases were disposed. Similar inadequacies were found in Saharanpur, Azamgarh, Aligarh and Basti divisions. In Saharanpur division with four revenue courts, only 54 out of 280 pending cases were resolved, while in Azamgarh division with five revenue courts, only 126 out of 481 pending cases were disposed.

Moreover, in Aligarh division with three revenue courts, only 83 out of 280 pending cases were resolved, and in Basti division with three revenue courts, only 114 out of 280 pending cases were resolved. The five bottom-performing divisions in the resolution of new cases include Chitrakoot Dham, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, and Aligarh.

Notices for negligence in resolving revenue cases have been served to seven DMs. Garg stressed issuing directions to officers for the timely and quality resolution of pending revenue disputes, aligning with standards and targets set by the state government.

This scrutiny follows a previous review meeting on October 31, where the state government sought explanations from 12 DMs and took actions against negligent sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and land consolidation officers in various districts.