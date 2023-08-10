Fill vacant positions in all govt depts as soon as possible: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the department of appointment and personnel to fill all vacant posts in state government departments as soon as possible. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government had a policy of encouraging qualified, innovative, and hardworking officers and employees. (File Photo)

He said that all CM Fellows posted in aspirational development blocks were doing good work. “This opportunity to work in aspirational development blocks, by associating with the government, is going to provide valuable experience to the youth,” Adityanath said addressing officers in a review meeting.

“After the completion of CM Fellows’ tenure, they should be given preference in future government services. They should be given age relaxation and weightage based on their experience. The appointment department should prepare a policy for their recruitment,” he said.

He said the state government had a policy of encouraging qualified, innovative, and hardworking officers and employees. Due to this, the average period of posting on senior positions had increased over the last six years.

Previously (2012-2017), the average tenure on the district magistrate post was 12 months; now, the minimum tenure was 18 months. Similarly, the average tenure for the post of additional chief secretary/principal secretary used to be 17 months (2012-17), but today the average tenure is 26 months, he added.

“Time-bound promotion is an essential part of government service. Every employee must receive their benefits on time. This year, the promotion process for chief secretary/additional chief secretary/principal secretary/head of department should be completed by September 30,” said the CM, adding that the ACR of the employees should be linked to their performance and the department should prepare a better action plan in this regard with the help of technology.

The state Academy of Administration and Management under construction in Lucknow should be made functional as soon as possible, he said.