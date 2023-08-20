CM Yogi hears grievances of 190 people at Janata Darshan

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the problems of about 190 people during the Janata Darshan held at his official residence here on Sunday. Yogi also directed officials to ensure prompt redressal of the grievances, said a statement from his office. CM Yogi Adityanath meeting people at Janata Darshan in Lucknow. (HT)

The visitors came from different districts of the state. The chief minister patiently listened to each individual’s problems and assured everyone that it was his commitment to address people’s problems. He forwarded the petitions of people to the officers concerned, with the instruction to address the issues promptly and satisfactorily. He also assured the public that the government was resolute in finding solutions for every person in distress.

During the interaction, he emphasized that officials should treat every distressed individual with empathy and provide assistance accordingly. He also directed the officers to deal sternly with those involved in land grabbing and encroachments, or those causing trouble for the weaker sections of society.

Many people approached the chief minister seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. The CM assured them of substantial support for their treatment. He directed the officers to expedite the estimation process related to medical treatment and make it available in the administration as soon as possible.