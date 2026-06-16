CM Yogi asks banks to deepen rural reach, resolve public grievances

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged banks to expand their presence at the grassroots level and play a larger role in empowering farmers, women, youth and small entrepreneurs across rural Uttar Pradesh. He also assured citizens that the state government would address every genuine grievance through a responsive administration. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Elite Club Branch of Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank at Gorakhnath Temple, the CM said banks should ensure that government welfare benefits, loans, credit facilities and financial services reach every eligible household.

“Banks should work with a service-oriented approach and ensure that every eligible person benefits from government schemes and financial services. Financial inclusion is essential for building a self-reliant and prosperous society,” he said.

Yogi said the expansion of banking infrastructure would strengthen the rural economy, encourage entrepreneurship and improve access to institutional credit, accelerating the state’s development.

The newly inaugurated branch is expected to improve banking services and financial accessibility for customers in Gorakhpur and nearby areas, he said.

Senior bank officials, public representatives and district administration officers attended the inauguration ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the CM appealed to devotees visiting rivers and ghats on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya to take holy dips only within designated barricaded zones and remain cautious amid heavy pilgrim turnout.

Reviewing safety arrangements, he stressed adherence to crowd-management measures and directed authorities to pay special attention to children’s safety.

“Special attention must be paid to the safety of children. Everyone should follow the guidelines issued by the administration,” he said.

He also instructed officials to maintain continuous monitoring of riverbanks and ghats to prevent any untoward incidents during the observance. Somvati Amavasya attracts thousands of devotees to rivers and religious sites for ritual bathing and prayers.

Govt stands with needy citizens: CM at Janata Darshan

Later, during the Janata Darshan programme at Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi met more than 200 visitors and assured them that the government stands with every needy citizen and will work to resolve their grievances promptly.

He directed officials to address complaints in a time-bound, transparent and sensitive manner, saying no deserving person should face injustice or unnecessary delays.

Assuring a woman who approached him with a grievance, CM Yogi said, “The government stands with every needy citizen. Do not worry; action will be taken to resolve every genuine problem.”

He reiterated that protecting the rights of the poor and providing timely relief to people in distress remain among the government’s priorities.

Responding to requests for medical assistance, Yogi instructed officials to expedite treatment estimates and facilitate financial aid so that a lack of funds does not prevent access to healthcare.

He also ordered strict action in cases related to land encroachment and the harassment of vulnerable sections of society.

In the morning, the CM offered prayers at the temple, paid tributes to his guru, Mahant Avaidyanath, and visited the temple cowshed before attending the Janata Darshan programme.