CM Yogi invites President, key dignitaries to Mahakumbh 2025

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended a formal invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to attend the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. CM Yogi presented the dignitaries with special gifts, including a token symbol featuring the Mahakumbh logo, a sacred kalash (urn), and event-related literature. (Twitter)

The CM also invited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena to the grand event, scheduled to be held from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

As part of his invitation, CM Yogi presented the dignitaries with special gifts, including a token symbol featuring the Mahakumbh logo, a sacred kalash (urn), and event-related literature.

CM Yogi, who arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, has been actively engaging with key political and administrative leaders to ensure their participation in the highly anticipated event.

On the same day, he also met former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president and Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, extending similar invitations to them.