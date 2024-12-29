Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM Yogi invites President, key dignitaries to Mahakumbh 2025

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 29, 2024 09:06 PM IST

The CM also invited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena to the grand event, scheduled to be held from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended a formal invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to attend the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

CM Yogi presented the dignitaries with special gifts, including a token symbol featuring the Mahakumbh logo, a sacred kalash (urn), and event-related literature. (Twitter)
CM Yogi presented the dignitaries with special gifts, including a token symbol featuring the Mahakumbh logo, a sacred kalash (urn), and event-related literature. (Twitter)

The CM also invited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena to the grand event, scheduled to be held from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

As part of his invitation, CM Yogi presented the dignitaries with special gifts, including a token symbol featuring the Mahakumbh logo, a sacred kalash (urn), and event-related literature.

CM Yogi, who arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, has been actively engaging with key political and administrative leaders to ensure their participation in the highly anticipated event.

On the same day, he also met former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president and Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, extending similar invitations to them.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On